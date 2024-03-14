Beef in a smoker…

It’s a controversial topic, some people love the pull-apart and succulent meat, others would prefer a solid piece of ribeye and regardless of how you fulfil your very carnivorous cravings – smoked meats are the way to do it. Brisket isn’t new to Dubai, with chefs working on the smoker since the early 2000s but these spots across the city are positively the best places to slice up some brisket.

Here are 4 spots to find the best brisket in Dubai

The Mattar Farm Kitchen

From the beef-smoking legend, Chef Hattem Mattar – one of his many offshoots is Mattar Farms, a smokehouse and barbecue that offers all things succulent meats. Serving smoked meats since 2005, he really is the pioneer for Texas barbecue and brisket in Dubai.

The Mattar Farm Kitchen, Dar Wasl, Al Wasl road, Jumeirah 3 Mon to Thu 12pm to 10pm and Fri to Sun 12 to 11.30pm. @mattarfarm.ae

Fiya

Chef Mattar is also at the helm of this stunning outdoor smokehouse. Cooked live in front of you on an open fire, this Meydan outpost is a sight to behold. Overlook the cityscape before tucking into some delicious fire-grilled and smoked dishes.

Fiya, Keturah Reserve, Meydan, closed Mon, Tues to Fri 5pm to 10.30pm, Sat 2pm to 10.30pm and Sun 12pm to 10.30pm. @fiya.dxb

SMK -Holy smokd

A smoker in Al Quoz, SMK considers themselves the backyard barbecue done right. And for so many reasons they are so right. Flavourful and punchy, the meat simply falls apart when you cut into it – just the way you want it to and the best part is, brisket slices start from as little as DHs24.

SMK Holy Smokd, Al Quoz, Al Quoz Industrial Area, Fri and Sat 12pm to 12am, Sun 12pm to 11pm. @smk.eatmeatrepeat

Mr. Brisket

With spots all over the city, Mr. Brisket offers up some pretty incredible dishes. From fall apart burgers, to messy fries, brisket meals and beyond. They really know how to make a burger and make it messy.

Mr Brisket, various locations around the UAE. @mrbrisketuae