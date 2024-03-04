From musical superstars to world class DJs…

It’s a musical one this week. Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

John Legend

The All Of Me crooner descended on the capital this past weekend to take the stage as part of the Saadiyat Nights concert series. He performed a spectacular set to close out the final show, in typical style.

@johnlegend

Tom Jones

The second-to-last show to close out the Saadiyat Nights concert series saw none other than Sir Tom Jones enthrall audiences with a stunning performance.

@realsirtomjones

Alan Walker

The Norwegian DJ and music producer performed a high energy set at Barasti Beach this past week to a packed crowd. This isn’t the first time he’s taken the stage in the city and it seems like it won’t be the last with how the crowd loves him.

@alanwalkermusic

Bryson Tiller

The American singer, songwriter, and rapper performed at Blu Oasis this past week, with some in the comments calling it ‘the best night at Blu Oasis so far’. We have no doubts.

@brysontiller

Lil Tjay The American rapper and singer-songwriter was spotted out and about sailing the dunes and sporting the local fashion this past week. He had landed in town to perform at Blu Oasis in mid-February. @liltjay