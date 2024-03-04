Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
From musical superstars to world class DJs…
It’s a musical one this week. Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.
John Legend
The All Of Me crooner descended on the capital this past weekend to take the stage as part of the Saadiyat Nights concert series. He performed a spectacular set to close out the final show, in typical style.
Tom Jones
The second-to-last show to close out the Saadiyat Nights concert series saw none other than Sir Tom Jones enthrall audiences with a stunning performance.
Alan Walker
The Norwegian DJ and music producer performed a high energy set at Barasti Beach this past week to a packed crowd. This isn’t the first time he’s taken the stage in the city and it seems like it won’t be the last with how the crowd loves him.
Bryson Tiller
The American singer, songwriter, and rapper performed at Blu Oasis this past week, with some in the comments calling it ‘the best night at Blu Oasis so far’. We have no doubts.
Lil Tjay