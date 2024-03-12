Nick Jonas is in the house…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Nick Jonas

Pop sensation, one-third of the Jonas Brothers and everyone’s first teenage crush Nick Jonas was spotted out and about in the city this past week, dining at celebrity hotspot Sushisamba.

@nickjonas

Max Verstappen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1)



The Formula 1 driver and reigning world champion was in Dubai this past week for a Red Bull Gaming Player Summit, showing support for his team. Max is notorious for being all about that racing simulator life and is a major gamer.

@maxverstappen

Khalid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid (@thegr8khalid)

The crooner and deliverer of many hits like Location, Better, and Young Dumb & Broke performed at the Coca-Cola Arena this past week and of course had to visit the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall – a rite of passage experience. His performance had been highly anticipated for many months now, having been postponed from last year.