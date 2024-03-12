Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
Nick Jonas is in the house…
Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.
Nick Jonas
Pop sensation, one-third of the Jonas Brothers and everyone’s first teenage crush Nick Jonas was spotted out and about in the city this past week, dining at celebrity hotspot Sushisamba.
Max Verstappen
View this post on Instagram
The Formula 1 driver and reigning world champion was in Dubai this past week for a Red Bull Gaming Player Summit, showing support for his team. Max is notorious for being all about that racing simulator life and is a major gamer.
Khalid
View this post on Instagram
The crooner and deliverer of many hits like Location, Better, and Young Dumb & Broke performed at the Coca-Cola Arena this past week and of course had to visit the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall – a rite of passage experience. His performance had been highly anticipated for many months now, having been postponed from last year.
Stefflon Don
View this post on Instagram
British rapper and singer Stefflon Don was spotted at Media City haunt Charcoal Garden. She enjoyed the grill with her friends and even had her very own customised burger from the chef.
Charles Leclerc
View this post on Instagram
Another racing sensation in Dubai – this time it’s Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, who made an appearance at the Dubai International Boat Show held last week.
Ronaldo
View this post on Instagram
The football icon played in Abu Dhabi this past week in an Al Ain versus Al Nassr match at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, treating fans to an exciting game.