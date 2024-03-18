Sponsored: How to make the most of Ramadan…

This Ramadan, the capital is full of incredible offerings, but one you won’t want to miss is the array of Ramadan experiences at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi. Whether it’s a grand iftar buffet or an unforgettable evening poolside at the Ramadan village, here’s what’s happening at Shangri-La this Holy Month.

Grand iftar at Sofra BLD

Experience the epitome of indulgence at Sofra BLD with the grand iftar, priced at Dhs288 per person, inclusive of Ramadan juices and soft drinks. Available from sunset, you can enjoy an array of flavours, from traditional Middle Eastern delicacies to international delights.

Shangri-La Ramadan village

Indulge in the captivating allure of the Shangri-La Ramadan village, one of Abu Dhabi’s most treasured Ramadan experiences. For standard and lounge seating, the minimum spend starts from Dhs100 per person, all served up against the backdrop of panoramic views of Khor Al Maqta creek.

For those seeking a more intimate setting, the Suhoor Majlis offers a haven of luxury for up to five people with a minimum spend of Dhs500. Alternatively, elevate your experience with our Grand Majlis, accommodating up to 15 people, for a minimum spend of Dhs1,500.

Whether you choose to relax in the lounge seating, indulge in Suhoor delights, or host a grand gathering in the Majlis, the Shangri-La Ramadan village promises an unforgettable experience.

The details

Head to Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi for the Grand Iftar at Sofra BLD and the enchanting Shangri-La Ramadan Village. Indulge in the flavours of the season from sunset until 8.30pm for iftar and from 8.00pm to 2am for suhoor.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al, Khor Al Maqt’aa, Qaryat Al Beri, throughout Ramadan. shangri-la.com

Images: Supplied