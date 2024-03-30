Sponsored: What’s better than a staycation? A staycation with a great deal!

And that’s exactly what you Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is offering over the Eid holidays in UAE.

Connected to one of the most popular malls in Dubai, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is offering up the chance for you and your family to enjoy a long stay over Eid at a discount.

For a three to five-day stay, you will enjoy a 15 per cent discount on room rates, and for a six-day stay or more, you will enjoy a 20 per cent discount. Members get an additional 10 per cent off on stays.

But the savings don’t end there. Dine for 20 per cent off at the hotel’s restaurants. The outlets include Aspen by Kempinski, Salero Tapaa, Bodega, Olea and Mosaic Chill.

You can further relax at a 20 per cent discount at the spa and you will get an additional 10 per cent off for a second treatment.

Book an Executive Grand Deluxe Room type and above for complimentary access to the Executive Lounge, and for a really cool offer, a stay in the corner suite and any room categories above, will get you two tickets to Ski Dubai.

For those itching to shop, you will have over 800+ stores just a few steps away in the mall.

You can avail of the offer from April 10 to 16, 2024 but you will need to get your bookings in by April 13, 2024.

Fancy an evening brunch instead?

For brunch fans, enjoy an evening Eid brunch on April 12 from 6.30pm. The buffet style treat includes an outdoor grill station and more. There will be an oud player to serenade you while you catch up with loved ones.

The brunch will cost you Dhs295 per adult for soft drinks and Dhs445 for house drinks. However, if you are staying at the hotel, you can enjoy the brunch for Dhs255 per adult for the soft package and Dhs405 for the house package. Children ages six to 12 get a 50 per cent discount, and those under six can dine for free.

For more information or to make a booking call 04 341 0000

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, staycation deal from April 10 to 16, (must book before April 13), Eid evening brunch April 12, Tel:(0)4 409 5999. kempinski.com/en/mall-of-the-emirates