Sponsored: Unique Iftars and scenic staycations await…

The Holy month of Ramadan is upon us, and Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat is offering guests amazing value for the best Ramadan staycation experience across all three of their properties, including the newly launched overwater and ocean-view villas at Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat.

The villas offer panoramic and serene 360 ocean views, with extreme privacy as the waters are protected natural areas. There are also private pools in each villa, with extremely comfortable and luxurious interiors. You can avail this incredible offer when booking the full board package, inclusive of a specially curated iftar spread. Additionally, guests who book a standard stay with breakfast only can enjoy 20% off.

Splendid Iftars

Guests at the family-friendly destination can enjoy a special Iftar menu by the beach, with a stunning set-up on the lawn area by the beach. The truly mesmerising Iftar experience is priced at Dhs160 per person, and includes and extensive selection of salads and hot and cold mezze alongside traditional favourites such as beef kebabs, lamb kofta, chicken biryani, lamb ouzi, and shish taouk to name a few. The evening will conclude on a sweet note with a selection of pastries and Arabic sweets.

There will also be a host of fun-filled games for the whole family to enjoy including ring toss, hoop shooting, giant Jenga, foosball, and arts and crafts, which will be perfect to keep the little ones busy and entertained.

Stay tuned on their social pages to explore activities available throughout the month and other exciting upcoming offers – @babalnojoum_almugheirah, @babalnojoum_liwa, @babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, Iftar from sunset to 9.30pm, suhoor set menu from 10pm to 12am, stays available 24 hours, Iftar at Dhs160 per person, up to 30% off all inclusive stays + 20% off standards stays including breakfast / suhoor

Images: Supplied