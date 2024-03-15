Sponsored: Enjoy high luxury all month long at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s Ramadan tent…

Unparalleled luxury and spellbinding Arabian hospitality feature at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental during the Holy Month of Ramadan, as incredible Iftar and Suhoor options welcome you at the hotel’s extraordinary Ramadan tent.

Returning for a second edition, the Majlis by the Sea attraction will seat up to 1,100 guests this Ramadan. You can dine amid a dreamy blend of opulence and tradition across an intimate à la carte menu if you’re arriving as a smaller group, or with convenient set menus and buffets if your reservation includes a larger gathering. Nestled delicately between the hotel and Qasr Al Watan, the grand Majlis by the Sea spells out elegance in the finest of details, from its culinary offerings to unprecedented retail selections that include a perfume bar, a jaw dropping jewellery collection and hampers from the hotel’s lobby lounge, Episodes.

Taste incredible Iftar options

For Iftar, the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s own Michelin-starred dining selections, such as Talea by Antonio Guida and Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, as well as Michelin-recommended restaurant Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi will showcase their signature dishes on site. Japanese indulgence will also be on offer as a Michelin-rated sushi guest chef will craft fresh delights at the Majlis by the Sea. If your group includes 50 guests or more, you can also take advantage of a generous offer, with Iftar priced at only Dhs295 during the first week of Ramadan.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs345, 50 per cent off ages 4 to 11. Tel: (0)2 690 7999.

Enjoy a customised meal for Suhoor

Suhoor at the Majlis by the Sea tent reveals a delightful experience this Ramadan, where you can savour a made-to-order meal with an à la carte menu into the early hours of the day. Dine with up to 9 guests per table, and if your booking includes 10 to 50 patrons, order from a a family-style sharing menu that will have you enjoying a myriad of buffet options.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 10pm to 2am, Dhs200. Tel: (0) 2 690 7999

Remain at peak fitness all month long

Stay on course to achieve your fitness goals throughout Ramadan, with the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s tailored exercise routine. The hotel’s expert fitness team will ensure you have all the nutritional guidance you need, as you incorporate light to moderate-intensity workouts geared to preserving all the hard work you’ve put in and priming you for progress.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 6am to 9pm, Dhs285 per person, Dhs1,140 (min. 5 sessions, non-refundable, non-transferable). Tel: (0)2 690 7310.

Stay at the top of your grooming game

The Mandarin Oriental’s Acqua di Parma barbers will ensure your grooming game remains on point all month long, with an unbeatable four- for-two deal on beard and hair trimming, grooming, and styling.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Dhs500 (four sessions). Tel: (0) 290 7885

Upgrade your stay

Experience a one-of-a-kind stay at the Mandarin Oriental during Ramadan, with an exclusive 20 per cent off their best available rates and an additional 25 per cent off, should you wish to book a second room at this opulent property. You can also enjoy a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, as you revel in the grandeur of this high-luxury locale. If you choose to reserve a room or suite, you can enjoy a sumptuous Iftar buffet for two at Majlis by the Sea, as well as a daily Suhoor credit of Dhs100 per room or Dhs200 per suite.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Dhs345 iftar, Dhs200 suhoor (min. spend) Tel: (0) 2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com. @mo_emiratespalace