Time to renew?

Holiday planning? Don’t forget to check your passport as British passport fees are set to increase very soon, as announced by His Majesty’s Passport Office. As of April 11, 2024, the UK government will introduce new fees on all online, postal, and oversees passport applications and renewals.

So if you’re in need of a new passport, you may want to renew it sooner rather than later…

Fees for British passport applications are set to change from 11 April 2024. ↪️ Find out more at https://t.co/0BVBwzLzWf pic.twitter.com/CuHF1Z5xAR — His Majesty’s Passport Office (@HM_Passport) March 20, 2024

What are the new fees?

The proposed increases, which are subject to parliamentary approval, are as follows:

a standard online application made from within the UK will jump to GBP88.50 (from GBP82.50) for adults and GBP57.50 (from GBP53.50) for children

a standard postal application will increase to GBP100 (from GBP93) for adults and GBP69.00 (from GBP64) for children

a standard online application when applying from overseas will rise to GBP101 for adults and GBP65.50 for children

a standard paper application when applying from overseas will increase to GBP112.50 for adults and GBP77.00 for children

“The new fees will help ensure that income from these applications better meets the cost of delivering passport and associated operations, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation,” a statement by the Home Office reads.

“The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders. The increase will also help enable the government to continue improving its services.”

UK passport fees last increased in February 2023, which was the first price increase for five years.

For more information or to apply for a new passport, visit gov.uk

Images: gov.uk