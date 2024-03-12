For drivers, riders, and everyone else…

Now that we’re in the holy month of Ramadan, here are a few important timings that apply to residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi, for the next few weeks.

Customer service centres of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and its affiliates in the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah areas will now be open to serve the public Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 2.30pm and from 9am to 12pm on Fridays. Service centres shall remain closed to the public during weekends.

Images: What’s On archive, Unsplash

Mawaqif charges will apply to motorists from 8am to midnight, Monday to Saturday, with no charges applicable on Sunday. If you’re going to be out and about in the city, Darb toll gates will be in effect during the morning peak hours of 8am to 10am and again from 2pm to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. Again, no tolls will be deducted on Sundays.

If you’re more of a public transit commuter, the Abu Dhabi Express will have you getting from point A to B, Monday to Friday, 6am to 11pm and during weekends, from 6am all the way to 1am. The capital’s on-demand Abu Dhabi Link service will operate throughout the week, from 6am to 11pm. For more information regarding transit schedules in the capital, log on to itc.gov.ae.

Finally, if you plan to enjoy Abu Dhabi’s beautiful green parks as we roll into spring, they will be open from 8am to 1am weekdays, and until 2am on weekends and official holidays.

Take a picture, screenshot this, or ideally, revisit whatson.ae to stay close to updated timings and everything else that’s good in town. Ramadan Kareem, everyone.