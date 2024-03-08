These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Celebrating the leading lights of the city at the… What’s On Dubai Awards

One of the absolute best bits of my job is championing wonderful, talented people doing wonderful things in this city. And few nights do that better than the What’s On Dubai Awards. Our open-air, super-event saw record attendance of more than 1,100 industry heavyweights on Monday night for an evening that was truly memorable in more ways than one. The evening of celebration was brought to an abrupt close when an almighty downpour dramatically concluded proceedings. Although it didn’t stop our fun – shout out to all those belting out Wonderwall under the safety of the stage roof – it did mean we got to do a special ceremony part two on Wednesday, when Tamara and I got to personally visit all the remaining winners and present them with their plaques. One for the books, that’s for sure. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Treating my skin to a little pampering at… Athena

As I continue my wedding countdown (officially three months to go), I’m working on making sure my skin is in the best condition possible – no easy feat for someone who’s always struggled with problem skin and breakouts. This week I went for my first session of Lumecca a revolutionary Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatment now available at the bright and friendly Athena Dermatology Clinic. After an initial skin consultation, the Lumecca treatment is quick and pain-free, with no needles and no down-time required, perfect for a lunch break pick-me-up. It works by delivering wavelengths of light into the deep layers of the skin, which are absorbed into brown and red pigments in the skin, removing any hyperpigmentation and sun damage. The most you’ll feel is a light, tingling sensation as the laser goes around each part of your face, and a positive side effect is the stimulation of collagen production, further giving you that fresh-faced look. It’ll take a week or so to see results, as the light affects the lower layers of skin, but three sessions spread out in monthly goes should be enough to have a long-lasting impact. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Smash testing the new burgers at… Patty & Bun

There is nothing, no court order, no herd of wild horses, no wheat-based intolerance or extreme weather warning that will stop us from trying out a new burger in town. And with the arrival of bougie London bun smugglers, Patty & Bun in the neighbourhood (currently only available for order through cloud kitchens on Hessa Street and in Mirdif, but there will be a static food truck location in Box Park opening soon), we were obliged to barge our way to the front of the virtual queue to feast on their meaty treats. First impressions – a solid addition to the Dubai scene, these are thicc juicy patties (available in medium rare and medium well) which make a nice tempo shift from the ubiquitous smash. The cheese balls which come with XXX hot sauce are a novel, well-crafted side and the fries genuinely are top tier stuff. Nice burgs, right ahead. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor – Dubai

Completely spoiling the new Bong Joon-ho film by reading the book it’s based on… Mickey 7

It’s been four long years since we last saw directorial work from Oscar-winning Bong Joon-ho and this next notch on his filmography (starring Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun) IMDB post already feels destined for celluloidal immortality. It’s the adaptation of the immense 2022 sci-fi book, Mickey7 – which syncs its cybernetic teeth into the subject of uploaded consciousness. Mickey is the sole ‘Expendable’ worker on a distant ice world colony, tasked with taking on any mission that entails even the slightest pinch of peril. But it’s ok, each time he dies, a new clone is spawned complete with the prior incarnation’s memories. Synthesised immortality in purgatory, sweet. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor – Dubai

Supporting local while staying fresh with… Emirates Pride

It seems like every time I walk through a mall, friendly, neighbourhood promoters can’t wait to spray me. With perfume, thankfully. The number of tester strips in the pockets of my jeans will agree. However, there are some diamonds amid all the noise, and one such brand I recently discovered is Emirates Pride. Their line of Arabian-inspired scents is easy on the senses, and their products pack in warm, subtle notes. I tried their Hidden Tobacco scent, and its spicy, woody undertone with a hint of Bulgarian Rose and smokiness was like something I’d never tried prior. A lot of their scents also carry vanilla well. Priced slightly on the higher side, but you’re paying for a high-class product. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

Staying dry and warm with…Majestic Umbrella

If you’re ever in a situation that has you prepped and ready for big things and the rain decides to show up uninvited, invest in Majestic Umbrella’s sturdy selection of umbrellas. Available in multiple colours so you can get one for your kids and also perfect as a gift, especially in times like these when the weather might decide to turn on a dime and pour down on your plans. These umbrellas are sturdy, durable, and last a lifetime. And the best part? They’re delivered to your home, workplace or wherever you’re stood watching the dark clouds gather, for a cool Dhs36. I personally feel like they’re so beautiful, you’ll find yourself saying “Open Sesame” a lot. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

Immersing myself in a new digital art space at The Sustainable City… Immersee

When I found out about Immersee, the new digital art space in Sustainable City, I couldn’t wait to visit. While I loved the immersive art program, I also was really immersed in their short film selection which showcases some eye-opening stories on how we are treating our planet. Immersee also offers up a wellness program which includes three separate events: yoga, sound healing and meditation. After the busy week Team What’s On has had, I could honestly do with some sound healing, so I am looking forward to revisiting. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Finally getting my hair sorted with… Pastels

This week we awarded we celebrated the best of What’s On in Dubai at the What’s On Awards Dubai, and part of my personal preparation was to finally get my hair sorted. I knew there was only one place that would get the job done, Pastels. The lovely Karina at the Ritz Carlton branch took great care of me and worked her magic hiding my greys and fixing and styling my hair without making me feel overly anxious. I honestly love the entire team at both branches are fantastic, and it was the reminder I needed that I need to visit and pamper myself more often. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Finding the perfect outfit for every occasion thanks to… Best Kept Shared

During the whirlwind of preparations for our annual What’s On Dubai Awards, I found myself with no time or mental capacity to plan an outfit. One thing I knew, though, was that I wanted to avoid buying yet another new dress that I will never wear again. Enter: Best Kept Shared. Founded by Dubai expats Kelly and Sophie, this platform offers peer-to-peer fashion rentals—and I wish I found it sooner. With a fit guarantee and a stunning selection of options—from Rat & Boa to Dolce & Gabbana—at prices starting from Dhs90, the decision was a no-brainer. My selection? A jaw-dropping For Love of Lemons strapless number that fit like a dream. Complete with drop-off, pick-up, and even dry cleaning services, it was stress-free, more affordable, and of course kinder to the planet. 2024 is the year of renting outfits (and your best dressed year yet). – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Finding the silver lining despite… our awards getting rained off

Every cloud (literally)… As Dubai’s incredible restaurant industry was showered with well-deserved awards on Monday, our ceremony was hit even harder by heavy rain and thunder. Rain in March, in Dubai, on the one night a year – what are the chances? Of course, this didn’t stop us from having a memorable night celebrating the best of the city’s dining scene but it did stop our Editor’s Choice winners from getting their time to shine on stage. However, this twist of fate actually turned out to be the most magical experience. On Wednesday, Alice and I had the pleasure of visiting the winners at their respective restaurants. We toured our Restaurant of the Year, Kinoya; Sustainable Restaurant of the Year, Lila Taqueria; Home-grown Restaurant of the Year, Odeon; Chef of the Year, Kelvin Cheung at Jun’s; Newcomer of the Year, Chez Wam; and Culinary Experience of the Year, Row on 45. Surprising them with their awards in person brought us immense joy, shining brighter than any moment on stage. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Fueling my board game addiction with… Catan Universe It is already well established that between my brother, his girlfriend, myself and my man, as well as many of our friends, is that we are addicted to board games. This week, while I’ve been feeling a little bit under the weather, I haven’t exactly wanted to touch the board game pieces and infect everybody. Enter, Catan Universe – it has brought my (board) gaming addiction to a new unhealthy level. If you aren’t familiar with Catan, you and your friends play as colonists trying to settle the untouched land of Catan. You build settlements that can be upgraded to cities and connect them with roads. There are various ways to earn points but the first player to reach 10 points, wins. It’s a game of trading, deception and strategic movement. And now that I have discovered that I can play the board game online I cannot stop playing it. I think my longest rally of games that I played against my boyfriend is about seven games in a row – send help. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter catanuniverse.com Celebrating the women around me… This International Women’s Day I am very blessed to have an incredible team of women in my life that I am so lucky to call friends, family and work colleagues. Today is a day that should be marked by far more than pink cupcakes and free coffees – while I can see the sentiment, we as women have worked so hard and gone through so much historically and currently to be represented by fleeting moments, while every day should be about celebrating each other and showing our love for one another, today I am especially grateful for all of the fabulous women I know who have all achieved such incredible things in their lives. So hats off to all of us ladies. We’re awesome. *insert America Ferrera monologue from Barbie.* – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Escaping to the rivieras of France at…Maison de la plage

Maison de la plage fills your heart with sunshine – even for someone like me, a true hater of the sun and all things affiliated. I had the pleasure of paying a visit to the beach club sitting on the Palm West Beach this past week, and was in luck, as the magic man himself was in town to dine with us. Chef Izu has a penchant for surprisingly simple but endearingly delicious food, and a megawatt smile that never fades. His space is as welcoming as it gets and the perfect tidal escape for many an afternoon. I felt transported. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

Finally…Graduating

I felt a bit silly pulling up to my graduation ceremony a whole year after I actually left university, but I still did the whole shebang, complete in my Sunday best outfit (it actually was on a Sunday) and a prayer that I don’t trip over anything or anyone during my two seconds on stage. It felt like a reunion almost, but I can finally say I’m a university graduate and I did it with some of the best people in my life by my side. The Pitfire Pizza run after was pretty great too. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

