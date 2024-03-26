It’s staycation season…

Finally. We know you probably share some of that sentiment with us, but the Eid-al-Fitr long weekend couldn’t come soon enough. We all deserve that break. The longest public holiday of the year is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start planning those staycations. Here we have the only list of staycation deals in Dubai you’ll ever need.

Here are 9 Eid-al-Fitr staycation deals in Dubai.

Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah

Kempinski at the Palm Jumeirah is inviting guests to spend their Eid-al-Fitr is serenity with a luxurious staycation and beachside barbecue. The special retreat package offers a generous discount, with a stay of a minimum of four nights receiving a 15 per cent discount on the fully flexible rate, while an extension of the stay to eight nights or more with an even greater 20 per cent discount. Daily buffet breakfast at Brunello restaurant, complimentary access to Titan Tikes Kids Club, the state-of-the-art fitness centre, Kempinski bikes for exploring the scenic Palm Jumeirah and a complimentary 30-minute massage is included in the package.

Kempinski Hotel and Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Apr 9 to 16, starts at 15 per cent discount, Tel: (0) 4 444 2000, kempinski.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

This is the perfect family-friendly staycation. If you have little ones you’d like to entertain, head over to Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai for your long weekend. Here, you will find an incredible, all-inclusive package from Dhs2,000, which include a lazy river, a dedicated children’s waterpark, the region’s first kids candy spa with treatments actually made of chocolate, a camp safari, Zing – The Candy Shop, waterslides, all-inclusive so you don’t need to worry about anything around the resort, kid-friendly breakfast options, child care services for the parents to enjoy and more. You can choose from nine diverse culinary options, a beachfront cinema, three kids’ clubs, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and the serene spa facility, which offer Thai-inspired treatments for couples to spend your time.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Dubai Islands, throughout Eid-al-Fitr, starts at Dhs2,000, centarahotelsresorts.com

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Al Habtoor Polo Resort is one for choices. Guests can choose between two different staycation packages, with deluxe rooms ,executives suites, breakfast and afternoon teas. The packages are priced at Dhs1,840 per couple for a 2-night stay in a Deluxe Room and Dhs2,640 per couple for a 2-night stay in an Executive Suite. Al Habtoor Polo Resort is the perfect blend of serenity, luxury and vibrancy. Live the high life with a selection of dining options, expansive polo fields, captivating ambience and premium amenities.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Emirates Road, Dubai, Apr 9 to 14, starts at Dhs1,840, Tel: (0) 4 435 4444, roomreservation@habtoorpoloresort.com

Vida Hotels and Resorts

For a luxurious yet easy getaway, Vida Hotels and Resorts are the places to be. This Eid-al-Fitr, guests can book their stay up to April 7 and can advantage of 20 per cent off on stays with exquisite Iftar. Sample fusion of traditional flavors and innovative culinary creations at the Iftar. You can unwind by the pool, indulge in some delicious food, or relax in the comfort of your luxurious room. The participating properties include Vida Creek Beach, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Vida Emirates Hills and Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain, if you’re really looking to escape the city.

Vida Hotels and Resorts, across various locations, until Apr 7, 20 per cent off on stays, vidahotels.com

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

If you’re looking for an adult only staycation this is the one for you. W Dubai – Mina Seyahi is offering the UAE resident staycation deal, with benefits that include breakfast in all day dining restaurant, 25 per cent discount on all restaurant and bars (excluding attiko), late check out at 2pm and entry to Mare by Bussola. Each room has views over the gulf and and a private balcony, an infinity pool, the BAR-B Spa and a plethora of varied dining options, one for every mood, whether you’re looking for a sit-down dinner, a relaxed pool day or outdoor socialising. Guest needs to present a valid UAE residency EID to avail the offer. Use cluster code Z L J to book.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, until Sep 30, valid for UAE residents only, marriott.com

Banyan Tree Dubai

Banyan Tree Dubai is the new kid on the block, having recently opened on Bluewaters Island. This long weekend is the best chance to explore it – book a stay and get up to 20 per cent off best available rates, dining, and spa experiences. There are a number of benefits to this, including daily breakfast, flexible cancellation, early check-in, and late check-out. Make your reservations before April 15 and avail this incredible staycation deal. The offer is valid for UAE and GCC residents.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Apr 1 to 15, 20 per cent off on stays for UAE and GCC residents, Tel: (0) 4 556 6666, banyantree.com

Address Beach Resort

Just in time for Eid-al-Fitr. Address Beach Resort has announced its flash sale.Starting on April 1,, this 3-day sale will offer GCC residents up to 45 per cent discount off room rates. It’s the perfect opportunity to book your getaways in advance for the best price possible. The iconic beachfront destination has much to offer, with an impressive 77 floors, uninterpreted views of the glittering skyline, the majestic Ain Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf. The rooms and suites are also uber luxurious, boasting expansive windows and a whole host of premium amenities, along with in-house recreational facilities. There are also 10 restaurants and bars to choose from, a spa and a kid’s club.

Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, book from Apr 1 to 3, stay from Apr 1 to 15, up to 45 per cent off on room rates for GCC residents, Tel: (0) 4 879 8899, stayatbeachresort@addresshotels.com

voco™ Monaco Dubai

This adults only getaway is the perfect playground for your Eid staycation vision. voco™ Monaco Dubai will transport you to an idyllic, tropical island with its ‘Island Escape’ staycation. The package starts at Dhs480 for a one-night stay for two people, with complimentary boat transfers. This private island hotel features a 700-meter private stretch of pristine, French Riviera-inspired coastline and a gigantic swimming pool with impressive sunset views. There is a dedicated area for yoga with expert instructors and a variety of restaurants to choose from to dine at. Day passes with complimentary boat transfers are also available for Dhs200 per person, fully redeemable at the Island’s restaurants.

voco™ Monaco Dubai, The World Islands, until Apr 8, starts at Dhs480 for two people, thoe-hotels.com

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s Eid staycation package offers a stay for two in its Executive Suite and a complimentary breakfast buffet for all stays booked between April 5 and 30 starting at Dhs499. The Executive Suite has a spacious interior and a separate living room equipped with a flat-screen TV, coffee maker, and all the amenities one might need. From 6am to 10.30am, tuck into the all-inclusive breakfast buffet at 365, the all-day dining venue. Accor ALL members can enjoy double the reward points for their stay with a 20 per cent off at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s F&B outlets

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Al Barsha, Dubai, booked between Apr 5 to 30, starts from Dhs499, Tel: (0) 4 304 9000, H6535re@accor.com

Images: Supplied