The longest public holiday of the year is less than a month away and if you’re wondering how many days off we’ll get for Eid al Fitr, you’ve come to the right place.

After the crescent moon was spotted on Sunday evening by the moon sighting committee, the Holy Month of Ramadan officially began on Monday, March 11 in the UAE.

Eid al Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking Fast, is the celebration to mark the end of the month of Ramadan. UAE residents will be off from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 on the Islamic Calendar (Hijri).

Ramadan 29 corresponds to Monday, April 8 on the Gregorian calendar, meaning this is the first day of the Eid public holiday.

Depending on the moon, Ramadan will last for either 29 or 30 days. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will get six days off for Eid, from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Thursday, April 11. Those who have a Saturday-Sunday weekend will have a six-day break with work resuming on Friday, April 12.

If it’s a 30-day Ramadan, the Eid break will run from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Friday, April 12 (Shawwal 3). Meaning those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a nine-day break with work resuming on Monday, April 15.

Because the Islamic Calendar is based on lunar months — it means that for these dates to be confirmed in the Gregorian calendar (the traditional January to December version), there has to be a sighting of the moon in a very specific phase. We will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials.

What is Eid al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

