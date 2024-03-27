Here’s what you need to know…

Wanting to keep up with your workout regime? We tapped 1Rebel Master Trainer Sarah Stoneley for the dos and don’ts of working out during Ramadan…

How do you advise working out during Ramadan, considering the sudden change in diet and rest patterns?

It depends on your usual training schedule and intensity. Working out during Ramadan is not bad, but it is not the time to try anything new or too intense. Drop the intensity down, listen to your body but some gentle exercise will be good for you and for your mood during this time.

Is it possible to make progress during Ramadan, or is it more a question of maintaining your healthy habits despite the change in lifestyle?

Realistically, it’s not going to be the best month to improve strength and fitness while your eating and sleeping pattern is so different. But that’s not to say you should put your goals on hold. Find ways to adapt your workouts to stay on track without pushing your body too hard. Focus on maintaining healthy habits so that you don’t feel like you take 10 steps back. My advice is to reduce the intensity and/or duration of your usually training schedule but don’t stop completely. It is also a good time to sub in a light walk or something like a Pilates class where you might usually be doing something more high energy.

Do you advise easing back into your regular routine after Ramadan, or can you go straight back to normal with your calorie intake and sleep schedule?

After fasting, you must give your body time to adjust back into your usual schedule. Listen to your body and be kind to yourself. You may lose a little strength or cardio fitness but just getting your consistency back with your higher energy levels and muscle memory… it won’t take long! Depending on how much you reduce your training will depend on how quickly you build it back up but remember: quality over quantity here, focus on getting in a few high quality sessions in per week when getting back into it, and just build up from there.

What would be three tips do you have for those working out while fasting?

Keep moving, drop the intensity and if you need to pull back slightly that’s ok. As I’ve said, the main thing is to listen to your body. Appreciate what your body CAN do. Be positive and try and do the things you enjoy to keep you on track. Always let your trainer know if you are fasting. We are there to support you in any way we can so if we know you are fasting we can help you get the most out of the workouts you are doing.

@sarahstoneley_