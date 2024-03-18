Sponsored: The magic of Easter unleashed at the bunny brunch…

Prepare to embark on an enchanting Easter journey like no other as Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort unveils its most magical easter celebration yet – the Bunny Brunch at Crescendo.

This Easter Saturday, on March 30, Crescendo, will be transformed into a bright wonderland, promising an unforgettable experience for families and little ones.

A festive wonderland

Step into a world of pastel colours, vibrant Easter-themed decorations, and charming props that bring to life the joyful spirit of the season.

Upon entering Crescendo, you’ll be greeted by a stunningly decorated setting, with the option to perch up on the relaxed terrace, or enjoy front-row seats to the buffet indoors. The designated kids’ corner is sure to be a hub of excitement, with fun activities, entertainment, and of course an egg-citing Easter egg hunt.

Culinary delights

While the little ones immerse themselves in the festivities, the big kids can indulge in Crescendo’s plentiful Easter brunch, which will feature live cooking stations and mouth-watering desserts. It’s all washed down with free-flowing drinks, that includes a selection of cocktails, wines and the option to upgrade to unlimited bubbly too.

The details

The brunch will take place on 30th March 2024, from 1pm to 4pm, with the soft package priced at Dhs400, house drinks (including sparkling) will be Dhs555, or the premium bubbly package is Dhs950. Bring the whole family along, and little ones aged six to 11 will cost Dhs195, while under fives dine for free.

Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, brunch from Dhs400 for adults, 30 Mar 1pm to 4pm. anantara.com

Images: Supplied