Dubai’s dining scene just got a whole lot spicier with the arrival of StreetXO, the brainchild of the culinary virtuoso, chef Dabiz Muñoz. Nestled on the 4th floor of the chic One&Only One Za’abeel, StreetXO isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a culinary revolution.

The culinary master behind Madrid’s famed DiverXO, chef Dabiz has been awarded Best Chef in the World by Best Chef Awards three years in a row. Chef Dabiz’s avant-garde approach to food takes you on a wild ride through a vibrant street food market atmosphere, all without leaving your seat.

With seating that lets you be part of the show, you’ll feel like you’re in the midst of culinary magic as the chefs whip up daring dishes inside the open kitchen right before your eyes.

Speaking of dishes, get ready to have your taste buds tantalised with StreetXO’s shareable menu. From Pekinese dumplings to Pedroche’s croquettes, each dish is a bold expression of Chef Dabiz’s creativity and fearless flavour combinations. And let’s not forget the drinks – with names like Ceviche Sour and Ramen, you know you’re in for a treat.

But it’s not just about the food at StreetXO; it’s an experience from the moment you step through the door. Inspired by punk rockers and street performers, the interiors are a wild mix of chaos and order. From suspended tables to LED mirror screens creating infinite reflections, every detail adds to the electrifying atmosphere.

And for those who prefer their dining experience with a side of fresh air, the terrace at StreetXO beckons with its acrobatic sculptures and an outdoor bar that promises to elevate your evening under the stars.

So, if you’re craving an unforgettable dining adventure, head to StreetXO Dubai. Get ready to indulge in hedonistic delights and embark on a journey through the creative genius of chef Dabiz Muñoz. Trust us; it’s a meal you won’t soon forget.

For more information visit streetxo.com

StreetXO, Level 4, Garden, One&Only One Za’abeel. Daily, 6pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 666 1617.

Images: Provided