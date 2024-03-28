Sponsored: Taking place this weekend…

This weekend there’s a tale of Easter brunching done two-ways at the luxurious leisure hub of Al Habtoor City.

Conveniently located on the Sheikh Zayed Road, in the beating heart of the city – Al Habtoor City is easily accessible from any district of Dubai. Not planning on driving? It’s also just a short walk away from the Business Bay Metro station.

An eggs-traordinarily refined Easter brunch

Experience the grand banquet of World Cut Steakhouse, featuring premium seafood, the finest cuts of precision-flamed meats, and a collection of the most exquisite desserts. The opulent feast is available on Sunday, March 31 (12.30pm to 4pm), 2024 priced at Dhs395 for the soft package and Dhs595 for the house beverage option.

An egg-citing day out for the little ones

Mums and dads, has spring break run you ragged? Are you fresh out of ideas for a fun family-friendly day out for the whole tribe?

The Market’s Easter Brunch, at Al Habtoor City on Sunday has the answer. Also being held on March 31 (1pm to 4pm), the rich and varied ensemble of live cooking stations available at The Market means that all tastes, even those of the most picky of eaters, are well catered for.

There’s also an opportunity for young guests to join in the packed itinerary of the engaging and entertaining Kids’ Club. With the added benefit of giving parents the chance to relax a little too.

An eggs-tra long stay

If you’re not ready for the good times to end just there, Al Habtoor City has a whole host of staycation offers to check out across its hotels too.

Guests are advised to secure their slot now to avoid disappointment. You can make a reservation by calling tel: (0)4 435 5577, or emailing dining@hiltonalhabtoorcity.com.

Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, March 27. Tel: (0)4 435 5577, alhabtoorcity.com

