Sponsored: You’ll find us chasing the sun(set)…

If you need a new reason to visit the oh so chic Twiggy, then this is it: The fabulous Mediterranean beach club and restaurant has just launched a brand-new aperitivo drinks deal that you’ll guaranteed want to take advantage of.

Introducing Coucher de soleil

The brand new offer takes place from Sunday to Thursday from 4pm to 7pm and is an ideal place to catch up with some friends or your nearest and dearest. Inviting guests to graze and imbibe while drinking in the stunning sunset, it’s set to be the perfect place to enjoy refined Creekside relaxation in the elevated setting Twiggy is known and loved for

The aperitivo deal is priced at Dhs195 per person and is inclusive of three tapas appetisers and Twiggy’s signature punch that is served in a carafe. The carafe is enough for about two and a half drinks per person, so there’s plenty to go around throughout the evening as you toast to another fabulous day.

If you’ve never been to Twiggy, let us set the scene – whether you sit indoors or alfresco on the beautiful wrap terrace, the venue has a certain je ne sais quoi, which adds to the Mediterranean vibes.

A stunning beach front restaurant that has the ideal setting for everybody, sip poolside or in the restaurant and enjoy the South of France vibes that Twiggy evokes.

The aperitivo will transport you straight to the French Riviera and is a surefire way of elevating your next sunset session with a romantic rendezvous or a gathering of friendship.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, Sun to Thu 4pm to 7pm, Dhs195 per person for three tapas and a carafe of punch. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae

