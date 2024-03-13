Get ready to party…

Who said that clubbing in Dubai was dead? Okay, maybe at one point we may have suggested that people were shifting from nightclubs to restaurants that like to vibe. But that may not entirely be the case. EPIK, the new nightclub coming to Dubai at the Meydan Grandstand boasts of bringing a new era of clubbing in the city with state-of-the-art tech and entertainment that is unparalleled.

So, what are we expecting?

Get ready for a new experience that the city has never seen before. The venue boasts 25,000 square feet with incredibly high ceilings and a capacity of over 1,000 people.

The stand-alone megaclub will feature a kinetic ceiling that aims to transform the dancefloor into a space of more than just movement with the use of light.

Expect the ceiling to light up with mesmerising displays and synchronised choreography that will feel like you’ve been immersed into a visually stunning world. Epik will host a long list of local and international DJs so keep up with What’s On because as soon as we know, you’ll know too.

While the official opening date for the club is yet to be confirmed, we do know that Epik is set to open this April. So keep your eyes peeled and we’ll hopefully see you there.

Legends in the entertainment industry, Sunset Hospitality Group are bringing Dubai a brand new nightclub that will quite possibly change the nightlife game.

You may not be familiar with the group, but you will have been to their iconic venues including the likes of Aura Skypool, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club and the incredible dinner and a show Dream.

EPIK, The Meydan Hotel, set to open April 2024.

Images: Supplied