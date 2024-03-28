The movie music maestro doubles his Dubai run…

When it comes to scoring blockbusters, few Hollywood composers can claim the pedigree of Hans Zimmer.

An all-time top-scorer

A maestro of evocative sound, the Pied Piper of hairs on the back of your neck, Hans is the man behind the stirring music of Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Top Gun: Maverick, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar (including Cornfield from at least one of everybody’s TikToks in 2023) and both current instalments of the outstanding new Dune series.

The last time the double Oscar-winner took his global tour, Hans Zimmer Live, to Dubai (in January 2023) – popular demand forced a last-minute extra date to be added to the schedule.

And that warm reception didn’t go unrecognised “I am immensely grateful for the warm embrace Dubai gave to my music during our first performance in the city” Zimmer said, ahead of today’s exciting news.

“I firmly believe that music has the power to transcend language and resonate with the deepest emotions within us. Each composition is a journey, and I am privileged to share these musical stories with audiences around the world.”

Dune it all again

And the big news is that he’s back in Dubai for a sequel. With a new pair of tour dates locked in at the Coca-Cola Arena on May 31, 2024, and June 1, 2024.

Returning alongside Zimmer, who turns in staggering performances on a number of different instruments himself, will be an army of world-renowned musicians. Highlights include Tina Guao on the cello, Pedro Eustache on the winds, and many of the vocal artists from the original soundtracks.

Hans at the ready

Tickets are now available via the coca-cola-arena.com and hanszimmerlive.com websites, with prices starting from Dhs299.

Coca-Cola Arena, May 31 2024. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Provided