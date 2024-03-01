Sponsored: Introducing WADI Villas by Arista Properties, a collection of 30 luxury villas at Mohammed Bin Rashid City’s District 11…

In Dubai’s thriving real estate market, there are regular developments, and then there are those that instantly have you dreaming of moving in. The newly unveiled WADI Villas by Arista Properties sits firmly in the latter, and the ultra-luxury development of 30 stunning villas is set to go straight to the top of your property lust list.

The Dhs500 million development set within Mohammed Bin Rashid City’s District 11 in Meydan offers an exclusive array of dazzling family homes that range in size from four to six bedrooms. Slated for completion in 2026, a new slice of residential paradise could be yours from Dhs14 million.

Designed as luxurious havens for escaping the city, while still being in close proximity to the beating heart of Downtown, the residences have been designed by HBA Architects, with Coopers Hill complimenting the contemporary design with their visionary natural landscaping skills. While outside, each decadent villa looks grand and luxurious, inside, the finishings are just as premium, offering best-in-class elegance and comfort. Private pools, internal elevators and a patio BBQ terrace are all top features of each individual villa. Intelligent floor layouts, innovative design solutions and efficient engineering to make luxury living as seamless as possible.

Within this beautiful new gated community, residents can look forward to an array of fantastic amenities that enhance their lifestyles, including an infinity lap pool, clubhouse, fitness centre, game room and library, and play areas for little ones. All of the essentials are taken care of too, with 24/7 security, maintenance and CCTV surveillance.

“WADI Villas, is first of our series of luxury real estate projects in Dubai and we are committed to keep investing in this lucrative market and bringing top-of-the-class residential projects for Dubai’s discerning clientele,” said Mudit Jain, Co-Founder, Arista Properties. “Our villas are crafted to offer complete privacy and tranquility, introducing internal courtyards, secluded gardens, and serene water features – unique to the market. We invite investors to embark on a journey of refinement and serenity that they have been seeking.”

“Dubai’s luxury villa market continues to flourish, inspired by the city’s cosmopolitan vibe and vibrant economy, adds Sajal Garg, Co-Founder, Arista Properties. “The heavy influx of high-net-worth individuals migrating to the city has further driven demand from international investors – solidifying the niche for luxury residential properties as a key pillar of Dubai’s real estate landscape. In line with this demand and realising the gap in the market, we at Arista Properties, are bringing our flagship project – WADI Villas to offer unparalleled luxury living,” he concluded

Award-winning brokerage firm One Broker Group are the exclusive sales partner for WADI Villas by Arista Properties, and enquiries can be made via 800-ARISTA (274782).

Find out more at event.aristaproperties.com/wadi-e