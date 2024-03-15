Sponsored: At the always classy Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach…

Just a stone’s throw from Dubai, the luxurious, all-villa The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach represents a serene sanctuary nestled along the tranquil shores of the Arabian Gulf.

The resort celebrates the allure of its natural surroundings alongside a reverence for the region’s rich cultural heritage. And for leisure and pleasure seekers with a taste for refined seclusions, it’s worth noting that every single one of the immaculately appointed villas comes with a private pool.

And there has never been a more attractive time to book, with UAE weather in its most alluring phase, and a special family package – the Ultimate Family Beach Experience, that helps you get incredible value out of memorable stays.

With prices starting from Dhs3,600 per villa per night Families are welcomed with open arms at Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach – the hotel proudly offers the Ritz Kids program, complete with special benefits designed to delight young explorers and their parents alike.

What your dream family vacation includes

-Private villa stay

-Daily meals: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner for two adults and two children

-60 minutes of kayaking or archery activity

-15 minutes of foot massage session

-Offer valid for two adults and two children under 12 years.

Choose your own adventure

Elsewhere in the resort, you can indulge in an odyssey of rejuvenation at The Ritz-Carlton’s opulent spa, where you can immerse yourself in locally-inspired holistic treatments, unwind in private pavilions, or simply lounge in relaxation areas designed to soothe the soul. For those seeking to invigorate the body, a state-of-the-art fitness centre awaits.

Embark on the ultimate beach escape with a curated selection of resort experiences tailored to satisfy every traveller’s desires. From snorkelling adventures to exhilarating fishing excursions, paddleboarding, and an array of beach activities, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach promises an unforgettable sun-soaked retreat.

How to Book

When booking online, you need to insert Promotional Code: D60 in the Corporate/Promotional code box, or call 00971 7 204 8888 and quote D60 at the point of booking.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, from Dhs3,600. marriott.com

