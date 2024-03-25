Good news for event organisers…

Abu Dhabi’s vision of diversifying its economic drivers has received a welcome boost, with a 10 per cent tourism tax waiver now applicable to event organisers in the capital on tickets sold, until December 31. The move has been introduced to support event partners and organisers in the capital, who form a major chunk of its tourism and entertainment ecosystem.

The initiative is one of several recent measures reportedly brought in to enhance the tourism and events industry in Abu Dhabi, alongside additional incentives including reduced tourism and municipality fees, along with updates to the existing holiday homes policy.

As an event organiser, you’ll need to obtain permits through the Abu Dhabi events licensing system, and you will also need to disclose revenue generated from events while collaborating with revenue auditors or individuals appointed by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT).

Back in September 2023, the DCT revealed that Abu Dhabi was on track to meet its target of attracting 24 million visitors by the end of the year, before unveiling the biggest-ever, back-to-back events calendar in early October that kicked off a glittering Q4 in the capital.

Impressed? Abu Dhabi also plans to more than double the tourism sector’s contribution to its gross domestic product by 2030.

So much to look forward to…

Media: What’s On archive, Unsplash