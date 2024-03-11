Sponsored: Vault through this special Iftar menu all month long…

A trove of Ramadan-inspired delights welcomes one and all at Trove Restaurant this month, with exclusive offerings inviting you to a unique dining experience at Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue.

You’re invited to unlock a special set menu that’s been introduced specially for Ramadan, as you celebrate an irresistible Iftar selection with friends, family and dear ones in a delightful feast designed for groups of 10 or more diners. You’ll discover flavours buried across an indulgent spread that includes soups, sharing salads, sharing hot starters, your choice of a main course and desserts, at this Ramadan-inspired bounty from the kitchens of Trove. Featuring a specially-curated tables of dishes, Trove Restaurant also has smaller, more intimate groups in mind, with a sizzling selection of amazing a la carte options including olives plates with dates, honey kaymak and a homemade breadbasket, all meticulously crafted to delight your senses and foster a sense of togetherness during this sacred time of the year.

While you and yours enjoy Iftar at Trove, you can also marvel at a jaw-dropping vista of the mighty Burj Khalifa and the dancing Dubai Fountain, as warm, welcoming hospitality, an energising ambiance and traditional Ramadan flavours engulf you at one of the most prized locations in the world.

Trove Restaurant, Ground Floor, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Dhs239 per person (group of 2 pax), advance booking required. Tel:(0)4 247 7444. @thetrove