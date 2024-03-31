Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for April 2024.

From April 1, 2024, Super 98 will increase from Dhs3.03 per litre to Dh3.15 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.03 per litre in April up from Dhs2.92 in March 2024.

The cost of Diesel will decrease for April 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs3.09 per litre – a slight decrease from Dhs3.16 in March 2024.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to April 2024.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

July: Dhs3

August: Dhs3.14

September: Dhs3.42

October: Dhs3.44

November: Dhs3.03

December: Dhs2.96

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15