The mandatory health insurance will be applicable from January 1, 2025…

Health insurance will become mandatory for all those employed in the private sector from January 1, 2025, it’s been announced. During a UAE Cabinet meeting chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of a UAE-wide health insurance system.

This won’t be new for private sector employees in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, who are already covered under their own respective health insurance systems. But the establishment of a universal UAE system will see private sector employees in the other emirates – and domestic workers who do not have existing health insurance coverage – covered under the mandatory scheme.

According to state news agency wam, all employers in the private sector, and those who employ domestic workers, must pay for the health insurance of anyone registered to work for them when they issue or renew their residency permit.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will lead essential campaigns to encourage awareness and activation of the scheme from next year.

During the same cabinet meeting, Sheikh Mohammed also approved a new structure for MoHRE, which will see a new coordinating council created for the UAE labour market, which the Dubai Ruler said would “maintain its stability and enhance its competitiveness.”

“The workforce is the real engine of the economy, and monitoring their concerns and protecting their rights are essential elements for advancing our national economy,” he added.

