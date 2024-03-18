Casablanca calling…

A recent update to the Moroccan eVisa system means that UAE residents can now apply for an eVisa to visit the North African country, without having to present themselves at the Moroccan Minsitry of Foreign Affairs (as was the case previously).

How do UAE residents apply for a visa to Morocco?

The eVisa application process is straightforward and can be accessed via the acces-maroc.ma website. There are two options for UAE-based wanderlusters – a standard application package which has a processing lead time of three business days charged at MAD 770 (around Dhs280) and an express option, which will give you a response within one working day, priced at MAD 1,110 (around Dhs400).

If the visa is granted, UAE residents using either option will be entitled to stays of up to 30 days, with a validity of 180 days.

What’s the cheapest way to get to Morocco from the UAE?

You can travel from Dubai to Casablanca, direct, with Royal Air Maroc for around Dhs3,000. Indirect flights are also available for multiple destinations within Morocco, with prices starting from around Dhs1,100.

What can I look forward to in Morocco?

Even if you don’t know much about this North African country, you’re probably still well aware that it is a heavyweight on the global cuisine scene. The home of rich aromatic tagines, preserved lemons, spice blends such as ras el hanout, and flame-grilled sardines served with healthy dollops of fiery harissa.

But there’s so much more to Morocco than the collective menu. There are the medinas of Marrakesh, the luxurious riads of Rabat; the quaint seaside allure of Essaouira and Agadir; the blue houses of Chefchaouen; the frontier landscape of the Atlas Mountains; speciality goat *ahem* coffee (don’t ask); the wellness tourism afforded by the country’s world-renowned spa network; it’s the spiritual (and actual) home of argan oil hair treatments; there are Sahara desert exploration adventures and the waterfalls of Ouzoud; there’s a wealth of storied historical landmarks to visit, grand mosques, iconic train journeys, and crumbling kasbahs. And there’s always the football.

For more ideas on hassle-free travel, check out our handy guide.

Image: Provided