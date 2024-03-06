The fight night card is set to be announced soon…

UFC is set to make an electric return to Abu Dhabi this summer, with an exciting bout just announced for Saturday August 3. The second event in the capital in twelve months will see a soon-to-be-announced fight card bring their A-game to Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

Although we don’t know who will be on that all-important fight card yet, we’re promised some of the sport’s most talented althletes will make their way to the Octagon later this year.

The city’s first ever UFC Fight Night is the 18th event to take place in the UAE capital, and marks the first UFC bout in Abu Dhabi since the historic UFC 294 Makhachev vs Volkanovski face off for the second time in October 2023. That sellout fight saw Islam Makhachev defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski by KO (strikes) at 3.06 of Round 1, closing out the night in dramatic fashion.

The event is the latest in a string of events put on by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), since signing a formal partnership with UFC back in 2019. The partnership was extended again last year until 2028.

“Some of the most iconic moments in UFC history have taken place during epic Fight Nights – and we are excited to create more spectacular memories for MMA fans,” commented H.E. Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said.

VIP Experience packages will be available soon via UFCVIP.com to view package details. You can also sign up to be the first to find out more at visitabudhabi.ae.