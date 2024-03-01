Sponsored: In the home of culture and heritage, we do culture and heritage things…

Abu Dhabi’s own annual celebration of maritime heritage and culture, the Maritime Heritage Festival 2024 is back again, and for one last weekend this year, you can enjoy an immersive experience that will take you on a truly unique voyage through the times, as you celebrate the UAE’s heritage in the maritime industry.

Now in its third edition, the festival will have you tapping into your inner seafarer as you experience a thrilling array of inspiring crafts, traditional markets, performances, and traditional cuisine. You can retrace the steps of those who lived the highs and lows with Abu Dhabi’s tides, through experiences such as weaving, net-casting, dhow-making and more.

Capitalites and visitors alike can witness how the emirate’s rich seafaring tradition has evolved over the times, as well as its economic and cultural impact on the UAE’s nautical legacy. This weekend, at A’l Bahar on the corniche, you can experience a number of authentic attractions including the Fish Market, where you get to browse and buy today’s catch while learning new cooking skills including scaling, gutting and preparing fish.

At the Bazaar Spice Souk, watch specialists dry, grind and blend spices widely used in Emirati cuisine. If traditional fishing crafts are what capture your interest, dive into those that have defined the local maritime culture including salting and net making. At the Discovery Dhow, you can participate in workshops presented by the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and more, with a programme perfect for visitors of all ages. Other attractions at the festival include the Heritage Freej and Trading Freej, where you can learn more about the history and the commerce powering the industry.

Maritime Heritage Festival 2024, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Bahar, Abu Dhabi, until March 3, from 4pm, Dhs15 for children, Dhs30 for adults. platinumlist.ae

Images: supplied