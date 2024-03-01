It’s a busy weekend in the UAE…

The first weekend of March is upon us (this month there are five whole weekends, score) but more importantly, there are plenty of incredible performances taking place in the UAE this weekend.

Whether you love an old crooner or prefer the quintessential hand flicking to a DJ there are performances for everybody in the UAE this weekend.

Here are all the performances in the UAE this weekend

Abu Dhabi

Sir Tom Jones

What’s new pussycat? Sir Tom Jones is coming to Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable alfresco gig this March. As part of the closing weekend of Saadiyat Nights, the Welsh crooner will perform on the Green Green Grass at Saadiyat Island on Friday, March 1.

Saadiyat Nights presents Sir Tom Jones, March 1, tickets from Dhs150. ticketmaster.ae

John Legend

Well-versed in performing in the UAE, Legend has previously performed at the Dubai Jazz Festival, the Coca-Cola Arena, and most recently at the five-year anniversary of Louvre Abu Dhabi back in 2022. John Legend will close out the show at Saadiyat Nights with his iconic sound on Saturday, March 2.

Saadiyat Nights presents John Legend, March 1 and 2, tickets from Dhs150. ticketmaster.ae

Dubai

Rewind at Bla Bla

80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Wet Wet Wet, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, ABC, and returning for a second time – Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2.

Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Mar 1 and 2, from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @rewindfestdxb

Alan Walker

Alan Walker will be taking on one of the oldest and most well-known beach clubs in Dubai, Barasti. The concert will kick off at sunset from 6pm on Saturday, March 2 and you can already secure your spot on the sand on platinumlist.net. Tickets are priced from Dhs199. If you aren’t familiar, Alan Walker is known for countless hits but arguably his most famous include the hit Faded and the latest remix of the 90s hit Better Off Alone.

Alan Walker at Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Water Park, Sat Mar 2, Dhs199. @barastibeach

A7S

Taking over a DJ set at the d3 nightclub SKY2.0 is none other than the Breaking Me hitmaker, A7S. He will be taking over the decks for an electric performance. This the latest concept from the nightclub, so get ready for Saturdays at SKY2.0 to be full of your favourite underground DJs

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Sat Mar 2, door entry from Dhs300 for ladies. Tel: (0)4 587 6333 @sky2.0dubai

Fredo and Ty Dolla $ign

If you’re up for the drive to the desert then this one is the one for you. UK rapper Fredo will be taking on Blu Oasis and will be hosted by Ty Dolla $ign. If you aren’t familiar – you need some education because he is a major name in the grime world. He has worked alongside another legend, Dave to produce tracks such as Funky Friday and All I Ever Wanted. In his own right (read as write) he has brought to us hits such as I’m Back, Dave Flow, and Netflix & Chill.

BLU Oasis, near Dubai Parks & Resorts, off the E11, Dubai, Sat Mar 2. @bluoasisdubai

Sonny Fodera

Also taking place on Saturday this weekend Sonny Fodera will be performing at the beach club, Soul Beach for one night only. He will be bringing his highly-rated Solotoko night to Dubai for the very first time.

Sonny Fodera, Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Mar 2. solotoko.ae

Robin Schulz

He does love Dubai and You’ll know Robin Schulz for his tracks such as Waves, Sugar and Miss You. Known for his tropical house vibes, he can count David Guetta and Justin Bieber among his former collaborators. His newest track Rockstar Baby, has taken a more upbeat and electronic vibe.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

