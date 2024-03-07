It’s expected to begin in the coming days…

The Holy Month of Ramadan is set to begin this month, and if you’re wondering when Ramadan 2024 will start in the UAE, we’re here to help.

Although we will have to wait until official confirmation, Ramadan 2024 is likely to start on either Monday March 11 or Tuesday March 12.

The first day of Ramadan is dependent on the sighting of the new crescent moon. The official Moon Sighting Committee will meet to see if they can spot the moon on Sunday March 10. If they do, Ramadan will begin the following day on March 11. If they do not, Ramadan will then begin on March 12.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar, meaning the corresponding Gregorian dates change year on year. Typically, Ramadan moves forward by roughly 10 days each year. In 2023, the first day of Ramadan was Thursday, March 23.

We will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials. Stay tuned to whatson.ae

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Non-Muslims, as well are obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you do have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.

Ramadan marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Traditionally, extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

Images: Getty Images