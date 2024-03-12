Live performances, evening brunches, best dressed competitions, Dhs1 pint deals and more…

Fun fact: according to folklore you get pinched by leprechauns on St. Patrick’s Day for not wearing green. To avoid any unnecessary contact with strange bearded creatures this Sunday, March 17, don your best green outfits and get ready for these epic celebrations around the city…

And wherever you go, whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you!

Ready to paint the town green? Here’s 10 lively ways to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Dubai:

The Duck Hook

Indulge in the ultimate Irish experience in the Hills with live music, traditional Irish dishes like smoked salmon with soda bread; Guinness and beef stew; Bailey’s cheesecake; and festive cocktails. Available from March 15 to 17, guests can enjoy exclusive dishes starting at Dhs45 with lively tunes and special offers on Guinness, Jameson, and Irish-themed cocktails from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, March 15 to 17. Tel: (800) 666 353. @theduckhookdubai

The Bolt Hole

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Bolt Hole in the heart of the Villanova, where a fun-filled community atmosphere awaits. From March 15 to 17, enjoy traditional Irish delights like lamb, potato & Guinness stew, and tempting desserts like drunken apple tart and Baileys cheesecake. Wash it down with a pint of Guinness for Dhs35 or try themed cocktails like the Lucky Charm and Sláinte, all starting at Dhs50.

The Bolt Hole, Villanova, Mon to Fri 3pm to 10.30pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 10.30pm. Tel: 800 323232. @theboltholedubai

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen this Sunday, March 17, with an unbeatable offer: enjoy a pint of Guinness for just Dhs1 with every Sunday Roast, available all day long. Choose between beef, lamb, chicken, or a cauliflower roast served with all the trimmings, perfectly complemented by a pint of Guinness priced at just Dhs1 or, those without the roast can get a pint of Guinness for Dhs32. With happy hour specials from noon to 7pm and live music on the scenic terrace overlooking Burj Al Arab, Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is the ultimate destination for a memorable St. Paddy’s Day celebration.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Sunday, March 17. Tel:(0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

The Irish Village

Join the St. Patrick’s Day festivities at The Irish Village in Al Garhoud for a fun-filled family day. Enjoy activities like a petting zoo and a bouncy castle for the little ones, followed by live music starting at 7.30pm. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the Irish spirit with your loved ones.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Dubai. Sunday, March 17. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Boom Battle Bar

Get ready to shamrock and roll at Boom Battle Bar this St. Patrick’s Day. Located at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, this hip late-night bar and entertainment battleground will be decked out in green, gold, and orange for the occasion. From 1pm to 4pm, enjoy themed games, signature St. Paddy’s Day beverages, and a choice of brunch packages starting from Dhs195 (soft), Dhs275 (house), and Dhs350 (bubbly). After 4pm, the party continues with free St. Paddy’s themed cocktails for the first 100 guests and a 25 per cent discount on beverages until 7pm, making it the ultimate destination for festive fun.

Boom Battle Bar Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk. @boom.dxb

Harvesters

Join Harvesters at Millennium Plaza Downtown Dubai for an unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day celebration, featuring comforting dishes, Irish deals, prizes, and more, Indulge in their signature slow-cooked beef stew pie with Guinness, paired perfectly with a pint for just Dhs99. Irish patrons can also enjoy a 50 per cent discount off their bill from March 15 to 17 by donning their finest Paddy’s Day attire, with a chance to win a special F&B voucher worth Dhs500 for the best-dressed guest on March 17.

Harvesters, Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Tel:(0)54 305 7621. @harvestersdubai

Goose Island Tap House

Wear your finest green outfits this Paddy’s Day weekend and head to Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, on Sunday, March 17 from 12pm onwards. Indulge in a feast featuring delectable dishes like Jameson glazed ribs and the hearty St. Paddy’s burger, paired perfectly with a baby Guinness and gold shots. With an unforgettable atmosphere and delicious food, Goose Island Tap House promises a St. Patrick’s Day celebration filled with good times and plenty of craic.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The Dubliner’s

This authentic Irish pub is hosting an epic All Things Irish evening brunch from 7pm to 11pm. With traditional live music, Irish dancers, and an all-you-can-eat carvery dinner, you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of Temple Bar. Plus if you dress for the occasion, you’ll get 25 per cent off the bill.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. Sunday March 17, 7pm to 11pm. Dhs399 for three hours unlimited drinks or Dhs299 for four drinks. Tel:(0)4 702 2455. thedubliners-dubai.com

McGettigan’s Factory

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style at McGettigan’s Factory in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, with two epic themed brunches and an exclusive happy hour deal on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. Enjoy five hours of free-flowing beverages, generous portions of Irish food, live entertainment, and a special appearance by a legendary Irish singer. Plus after brunch on Sunday, don’t miss out on the Dhs17 deal on selected pints, house pours, and wines from 5pm to 6pm.

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, 12pm to 5pm. Tel:(0)4 230 0062 . @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Fibber Magee’s

The traditional Irish pub, aka. Dubai’s best-kept secret, is gearing up for three whole days of exciting performances and drink deals with pints from just Dhs33. On Friday and Sunday guests can watch lively Irish band Sandstorm at 9.30pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Fibber Magee’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17. Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

