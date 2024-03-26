Sponsored: Ramadan at Lana Lusa is a dream…

This Ramadan, indulge in the perfect Iftar experience at Lana Lusa. Renowned for its fusion of Portuguese culinary traditions with contemporary flair, Lana Lusa is offering a unique experience to break your fast. This special Iftar menu is available throughout the month of Ramadan.

Gather around and sample a spread of Portuguese delights with Middle Eastern influences. The menu is offered daily from sunset to 9.30pm, and is priced at Dhs230 per person. If you have a big group with you – family, friends and little ones – this experience is the one for you.

What’s On the menu?

Some of the highlights from the exclusive Iftar experience include beetroot hummus – a vibrant twist on a classic, combining the earthiness of beetroot with the creaminess of hummus; butternut pumpkin soup – a comforting and aromatic soup, perfect for filling you up after a day of fasting; grilled seabream fillet with tomato salsa – fresh and flavorful; lamb shoulder with sultana dry fruits rice – lamb shoulder, slow-roasted to perfection and served with fragrant rice studded with sweet sultanas; coffee delight and fruit salad – the sweetest way to end the meal.

Why Lana Lusa?

Since it opened doors in 2020, Lana Lusa has been continually pushing boundaries when it comes to providing the best dining experience. It takes deep inspiration from authentic flavours and organic dining, with Portuguese delights that are meant to transport you.

Lana Lusa’s menu of vibrant delicacies showcases the joy of sharing, accompanied by the warmth of conversation and the light of great company.

Lana Lusa, Plaza 1, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, sunset to 9.30pm, throughout Ramadan, Dhs230 per person, Tel: (0) 4 380 1515, lanalusa.com

Images: Supplied