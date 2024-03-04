Ramadan gets off to a great start on Yas Island…

Yas Bay’s hugely popular Waterfront Nights pop-up soon returns to Abu Dhabi for its third edition, with a host of fun activities that you can enjoy with the whole family throughout the Holy Month.

The popular crowd favourite will feature homegrown brands, traditional cuisine and family entertainment, from March 22 all the way to the Eid holidays.

Every night from 9pm to 2am, you’re invited to head down to the plaza in front of Etihad Arena, where traditional decor and a dazzling ambiance welcome you to enjoy quality time with your loved ones, in the spirit of Ramadan. Soak in pleasing spring weather as you stroll through the outdoor market’s offerings of traditional clothing, homegrown perfume brands and more if you’re after retail offerings, while those late-night hunger pangs will be satiated with dishes such as the luqaimat, rigag and koshari, as well as omnipresent cups of karak tea.

For entertainment, you’re treated to the soothing, traditional sounds of qanun and oud performances, while your little ones can learn new skills such as making paper lanterns, at a dedicated craft corner.

As your evening unfolds, you have the option of stepping out of Waterfront Nights and onto one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after dining destinations, where an array of suhoor options are ripe for the picking at Yas Bay’s eclectic lineup of homegrown and international eats.

It’s all set and ready for you and the family to experience this Ramadan…

Waterfront Nights, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 22 onwards,9pm to 2am, free entry. @yasbayuae

Images: supplied