And how to get discounts on those tickets..

A recent survey ranked the Mario Kart franchise as the number one videogame series for getting your pulse going.

But it’s not just a workout for your circulatory system. It, dear friends, is a teacher. It’s Sun Tzu for the joypad generation. Your first lesson takes place at the character selection screen. Size is only ever part of the equation – whether you’re a giant mutant monarchic turtle, or a diminutive toadstool, you have to race to your strengths. Second, if you live your life in 50CC, you’ll never realise your full potential, get out of your comfort zone. Don’t compare yourself with others, run your own race, as the memory of the finish line fades, that’s all that matters. And finally, never rest in complacency – maybe you’re ahead, maybe you’re behind – just know that we’re only ever one blue shell away from a complete reversal of fortune.

Taking these lessons to the track

3 of 12

The UAE’s karting and gaming fans united in excitement at our sharing the news last year that Chaos Karts, a karting concept that looks and feels very much like Mario Kart IRL, was headed for Dubai.

It’s located next to Al Serkal Avenue in Al Quoz, and features industry-leading projection technology to fuse the worlds of go-karting and augmented reality to create a real-life videogame that goes beyond 4D and 4K. Basically it allows you to race across virtual themed trackscapes, collecting gems and hilariously inconveniencing your friends with precision-timed virtual power-up projectiles – then driving past them to secure victory and a temporarily ruined friendship. All the best parts of Mario Kart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaos Karts UAE (@chaoskartsuae)

The experience

Today’s wonderful news is that the wait is finally over, and you can now book tickets to race from March 22, 2024 onwards.

With no physical obstacles on the track and anti-collision technology, drivers won’t need to wear helmets or driving suits, but there is a minimum age limit of 9 years old, and height requirement of 1.3m and up.

Ticket prices start at around Dhs179, for a 20-minute session.

Discount code

There’s currently an offer that gets you a racy 20 per cent off your ticket prices too. Just drop the HEADSTART20 code in your kart at checkout. That’s the eShopping kart, not your go-kart.

Excitement3

Off track, you’ll find a cafe and a rather ominous-sounding contraption (particularly if you watched the film of the same name), The Cube. This immersive experiential zone once again pits you against your buddies (priced from Dhs60 for two games) in a series of competitive games titled Photon Labyrinth, Eagle Eye Challenge, Flash Strike Football, Wall Quest, Lazer Glide Adventure, and Bullseye Blitz.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from hs179. chaoskarts.ae

Images: Provided