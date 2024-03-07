Run, don’t walk…

From London to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the famous Jellycat teddy bears are officially available in the UAE.

Founded in the UK over 25 years ago, and loved by adults and children alike, Jellycat has become a household name and they are now you can scoop up your favourite teddy bears right here, in the UAE.

3 of 12

If you’re on the hunt for a baby gift or a fast-food-inspired teddy bear for yourself – run, don’t walk to Bloomingdales, Dubai Mall, Harvey Nichols, Mall or the Emirates or Tyrano, Yas Mall if you’re in Abu Dhabi.

A Jelly what?

Jellycat has dedicated itself over the last two and a half decades to creating loveable but luxurious creations that are absolutely adorable. You may have seen the teddy bears pop up on TikTok however, they have been around for quite some time.

The brand creates over 250 designs each year which are made from the softest fabrics, with distinct adorableness – making it the perfect gift for a loved one, little one or for when you feel like treating yourself to a plushie.

The first Jellycat teddy bears collection to be launched in the UAE is the popular loveables collection, which is home to over 30 classic families. The collection includes favourites from the Bashfuls and the Fuddlewuddles. These collections are mostly geared towards little ones, thanks to being very tactile.

The full collections available in the UAE will be: Bartholomew Bear, Amusable Sun and Moon, Bashful Characters, Fuddlewuddles, Mythical Creatures and Sea Life Creatures.

This is just the first step in launching Jellycat into the UAE so we can definitely expect that there will be plenty more available very soon.

In Dubai: Bloomingdales Dubai Mall and Harvey Nichols Mall of the Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi: Tyarano Yas Mall.

Jellycat.com

Images: Supplied