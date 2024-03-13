Sponsored: Early dinner plans are the best…

We’ve all had those days where we wished we could enjoy an early dinner with loved ones and call it a night. Thankfully, Eugène Eugène is here to the rescue with its newly launched early dinner meal which will see diners getting home, (or maybe getting into bed) before 9pm.

Hidden away on a rooftop in the Mall of the Emirates, award-winning Eugène Eugène is a stunning oasis and greenhouse-inspired French brasserie. It’s inspiration? The vibrant markets of France where the menu celebrates the best that is French cuisine. Think plenty of plants, a green marble bar, an inviting conservatory, an outdoor terrace, comfortable rattan sofas, and various seating options.

The new menu is available from 6pm to 8pm and will cost you Dhs190 per person – an unbeatable value and perfect for a night catching up with friends, or even a romantic date night thanks to the candle-lit dining room.

What’s On the menu?

For your early meal choice, you can expect farm-fresh vegetables and meats to freshly caught seafood – each dish a testament to Eugène Eugène’s commitment to quality and authenticity. And foodies are sure to add it to their favourite in the city.

As it’s the holy month of Ramadan, those seeking to break their fast are also invited to pull up a seat at the elevated dining experience.

Eugène Eugène is by Rikas Group, the hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi, so you know it has to be good. And for those who want to dine here over lunch, take note, Eugène Eugène also walked away with the award for best business lunch at our What’s On Dubai Awards 2024.

Don’t forget to book on 04 379 8963 or book@eugeneeugene.ae

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski hotel, Mall of the Emirates, 2nd floor, open daily from 12pm to 12am, early dinner meal menu 6pm to 8pm, Dhs190 per person, Tel: (0)4 379 8963. eugeneeugene.ae

Images: Eugène Eugène