Your ultimate guide to Dubai World Cup 2024

The fashion, the hospitality, and all the racing action…

Held at the iconic Meydan Racecourse, the Dubai World Cup 2024, is just around the corner, and it’s one of the world’s most spectacular race days. Dubai World Cup 2024 will take place on Saturday March 30, and tickets are still available.

This year, once again, the Dubai World Cup will take place during Ramadan. While much of the offering remains the same, this year there’s also a hospitality offering for iftar at the Sky Bubble.

Of course, the main event is the final race on Saturday’s race card – the Dubai World Cup. But there’s so much more to this huge sporting spectacle for visitors to enjoy. Whether you’re a horse racing fan or not, here’s your guide to the Dubai World Cup 2024.

Racing

This coming race in 2024 will be the 28th race for the Dubai World Cup. There are a total of nine races that will be taking place throughout the day and horses and their trainers will come from all over the world to compete in the prestigious event.

Doors open from 12pm, the first race takes place at 3.30pm, and the final race – the Dubai World Cup – is at 8.35pm. There’s a total of US$ 30.5 million in total prize money across the 9 world-class races, but most eyes will be on the day’s final race, where current Kabirkhan will race for victory in a 12-runner field, alongside recent Saudi Cup winner Senor Buscador and last year’s winner, Ushba Tesoro.

Tickets details and pricing

Tickets are still on sale and you can purchase your ticket for as little as Dhs20 for general admission.

The Apron Views tickets, priced at Dhs295, are the most popular option, and this year the entire area is being curated and operated by the masters of good craic and great times, McGettigans. With Apron Views tickets, you get access to the vibrant sporting village that is jam-packed with bars, entertainment and more. You can also upgrade your ticket for Dhs99, which includes a welcome drink at McGettigan’s and bus transport to Meydan.

Given that it will be Ramadan, guests can celebrate the Holy Month at the racecourse. An Iftar dinner at the Sky Bubble will include Iftar dinner and gourmet finger food along with soft drinks only. The Iftar will cost Dhs595 and for children (up to 12 years old), it will cost Dhs300. There will be no table reservations, and seating is strictly on a first-come first-serve basis.

If you’re looking for a VIP day out, there’s an array of drinking and dining packages. Book The Gallery, with prime views of the finish line, a brunch package and house beverages included for Dhs995; The Premium, for afternoon tea and finger food through the day with house drinks and views of the finish line and Parade Ring for Dhs1,500; or The Terrace, complete with outdoor seating that extends from the Grandstand to the end, afternoon tea then a buffet dinner, and house drinks for Dhs2,200 per person.

Premium restaurants at Meydan start from Dhs2,550 per person, with food and premium drinks included, VIP restaurants from Dhs3,800, and private suites from Dhs4,900.

You can purchase your tickets here.

What to wear

Don’t leave it too late to go shopping for your outfit. Like the horses, the crowd at the Dubai World Cup must be well groomed too. Men and women alike tend to bring out the big guns for this event. And by that we mean hats, with everything from oversized fascinators to crowd-parting trilbies likely to make an appearance.

Sharp suits, high heels and plenty of bling are the order of the day as the crowd competes for a prize in the Style Stakes, a fashion face-off hosted in the Apron Views. The style competition awards prizes to the best dressed men, women and couples, and even to the most creative hat. Even if you’re not competing in the style stakes, keep in mind that casual-wear is a no-no, and shorts, jeans, and flip-flops aren’t allowed in the Meydan Grandstand at all.