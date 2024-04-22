Keen for a long, lazy lunch this weekend?

Sometimes when you’re feeling homesick, there’s nothing like the traditional roast dinners we’re used to, thankfully Dubai does a good job of filling that craving. Dubai has some of the best roast dinners serving up some awesome versions of the humble roast with all the trimmings.

Here are 25 of our favourite roast dinners in Dubai…

New: The Guild

Price: From Dhs125

Get your roast dinner fix at DIFC’s stunning new restaurant The Guild, from 12pm to 4pm every Sunday. Start with beef carpaccio, burrata with tomatoes, and fresh bread before moving on to roast beef striploin, lamb shoulder, roast chicken, seabass, or roast eggplant with basil pesto served with crispy wood-oven roasties, baked cauliflower cheese, honey glazed parsnips, Yorkshire pudding, and lashings of gravy. There are bloody Marys and mimosas served throughout lunch from the trolley as well as live acoustic tunes by a talented musical duo. Save room for dessert as they have sticky toffee pudding, apple and rhubarb crumble, and bread and butter pudding.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 279 6826. theguilddubai.com

New: Dinner by Heston

Price: Dhs495

One Michelin-star, Dinner by Heston at Atlantis The Royal recently launched its first ever Sunday roast. The three course menu, priced at Dhs495 per person, includes the iconic Meat Fruit – a silky and rich chicken liver parfait disguised as a mandarin, served with perfectly charred bread; roast chicken served with all the trimmings including Yorkshire pudding and roast potatoes; and the Tipsy Cake, warm buttery brioche buns served with the signature caramelised spit roast pineapple.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal, 12pm to 3pm, Sundays, Dhs495. Tel: (0)4 426 2444, atlantis.com

New: The Strand

Price: From Dhs85 to Dhs155

This family – and pet friendly – casual eatery at Palm Views West is a welcoming spot by the water that serves up a brilliant weekend roast. Available on both Saturday and Sunday. Available from 1pm to 7pm, come for a leisurely lunch or an early sunset tea, and tuck in to your choice of chicken, lamb, beef or nut loaf (there’s also a children’s roast) with veggies, fluffy roasted potatoes, and lashings of gravy.

The Strand, Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 7pm, Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs85. Tel: (0)4 430 2221. @strandcraftkitchen

New: The Black Sheep

Price: Dhs125

A cosy, no-frills pub in JLT, The Black Sheep is an authentic taste of home for many expat Brits, with dark woods, mis-match furniture and walls painted in smart racing green. The roast dinner is served up, as it traditionally would be, on a Sunday, from midday until the final portions are gone. You can pick from beef, lamb, chicken or a nut roast, served with roasted potatoes, swede, Savoy cabbage, carrots, cauli & cheese and Yorkshire pudding with extra gravy. Head down for happy hour and take advantage of drinks deals from Dhs29.

The Black Sheep, Pullman Hotel JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 12pm onwards, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai

New: Toad in the Hole

Price: From Dhs125

At the new pub inside Top Golf, Toad in the Hole, the Sunday roast is served from 12pm to 12am. There’s a choice of meat or the nut roast, all served with crisp & fluffy roast potatoes, roast parsnips & carrots, cauliflower cheese, swede mash, sautéed greens, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. When you order one roast, you get your first house drink for Dhs35. If you purchase four roasts, you get to head to Top Golf afterwards for some gaming fun, with one hour of free gameplay thrown in.

Toad in the Hole, Level 3, Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, 12pm to 12am, Sundays, from Dhs125. topgolfdubai.ae

Bread Street Kitchen

Price: Dhs150 set menu

Gordon Ramsay’s Dubai outpost is one of the city’s most popular British restaurants. The roast is only available between 12pm to 5pm on Sundays, and is priced at Dhs150 per person.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, 12pm to 5pm, Sunday, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

The Coterie

Price: Dhs135 to Dhs155

Ibn Battuta’s neighbourhood eatery is already proving popular, thanks to its welcoming vibe and well thought out menu of British classics. And on Sundays it pays homage to the British staple, the classic roast dinner. There’s a choice of lamb, beef, chicken or the vegan roast, which are all served up with crisp Yorkshire puddings and seasonal veggies. If you’re feeling extra-hungry, upsize to the ‘roast with the most’ (Dhs190) for a double serving of meat. It’s avaiable on weekends from 12pm.

The Coterie, Level 2, P6 Car Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebal Ali Village, 12pm to 10pm, Sundays, from Dhs135. Tel: (0)58 566 4240. @the.coterie.group

The Croft

Price: Dhs150

There’s a cosy feel to this British restaurant, with an outdoor terrace overlooking Dubai Marina which provides a great space for alfresco dining in the cooler months. The weekly Sunday roast is priced at Dhs150 which comes as a generous serving of either chicken, beef, lamb, salmon or a veggie roast with all the trimmings.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 12.30pm until gone, Sundays, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 319 4794. morecravings.com

Dhow & Anchor

Price: Dhs125

Dhow and Anchor, the contemporary gastro pub in Jumeirah Beach Hotel or D&A, as it’s fondly known, offers a daily ‘Roast of the Day’ which changes between lamb, beef and chicken. It’s a generous plate that comes with roasted root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and a portion of mash and gravy to share.

Dhow and Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 12pm to late, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

The Duck Hook

Price: From Dhs145

Bright and lively country pub, The Duck Hook, located at the 19th hole of Dubai Hills Golf Club, serves up a weekend lamb roast served with thyme and honey-roasted root vegetables. The accompaniments include duck fat roast potatoes, cauliflower and leek gratin, homemade Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy.

The Duck Hook, Hole 19, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Sundays, from Dhs145. Tel: (800) 666 353. @theduckhookdubai

Eloquent Elephant

Price: From Dhs119

Business Bay gastropub The Eloquent Elephant serves up its weekend roast for lunch and dinner every Saturday and Sunday, alongside a pie and mash special. The meat changes weekly from chicken to beef to lamb, priced from Dhs119 depending on the meat.

Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 3pm to 11pm, Saturdays and Sundays from Dhs119. Tel: (04) 438 3131. tajhotels.com

Garden on 8

Price: Dhs119

Available on Sundays both inside and in the undercover garden, Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel serves up a weekend roast for Dhs119 per person. It’s a choice of chicken, lamb, pork or beef and it’s served up from noon. There’s also the option to upgrade to a house beer for Dhs32 or a glass of wine for Dhs27. Happy days.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 12pm to 8pm, Sundays, Dhs119. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

The Hide

Price: Dhs300 for two people

Tucked away in the stunning Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel, modern brasserie The Hide serves up an indulgent roast every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. Choose from whole roast chicken or roast beef served with the classic trimmings of seasonal vegetables, baby potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and potato gratin. The roast is priced at Dhs300 for two or for an additional Dhs200 per person can be paired with a free-flowing drinks package.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio One

Price: Dhs125 soft, Dhs190 with three house drinks, Dhs250 with five house drinks.

Traditional Irish pub The Irish Village is somewhat of a Dubai institution, with its Garhoud branch welcoming visitors for more than a decade. At both the original and the newer one at Studio One, there’s a Sunday roast served up all day for Dhs125 including three soft drinks. Upgrade to include three house drinks and it’s Dhs190 or for five house drinks it’s Dhs250.

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio City, 12pm onwards, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 282 4752, theirishvillage.com

Joe’s Backyard

Price: Dhs110

Round out the weekend at relaxed gastropub Joe’s Backyard at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Whether you pick a table on the serene terrace, or the industrial indoors, you enjoy a three-course Sunday lunch that starts with BBQ brisket sliders, followed by a choice of roast with all the trimmings, and a pud too. There’s an option to add on three house drinks for Dhs89.

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Island Clubhouse, 2pm to 5pm, 8pm to 11pm, Sundays, Dhs110 food only, Dhs89 for three house drinks.

Jones the Grocer

Price: Dhs119

Get ready for a Sunday full of roasted chicken, striploin served with all the trimmings your heart could desire. Grilled broccolini, sauteed baby carrots, delicious duck fat roast potatoes and of course all the Yorkshire pudding and gravy to boot.

Jones the Grocer, various locations around Dubai. jonesthegrocer.com

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Barsha and Business Bay

Price: Dhs120 with unlimited Yorkshire puddings and a drink

For a real home-away-from-home feeling, perennial Dubai favourite Lock, Stock & Barrel serves up its all-day roast every Sunday alongside all the sporting action on the big screens. Enjoy two meats from a selection of beef, chicken or lamb with unlimited Yorkshire puddings and a complimentary house drink for Dhs120. The roast is served from 2pm to 10pm, plus happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm with buy one get one free on selected drinks.

Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights; Rixos Premium JBR; and Grand Millennium, Business Bay, 2pm to 10pm, Sundays, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 514 9195. lsbdubai.com

The London Project

Price: From Dhs135

Tuck into a tasty roast that shuns traditions for a more modern menu at The London Project. While all roasts are served with duck fat roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, cauliflower cheese and seasonal veg, the main options include things like rosemary lemon and garlic chicken (Dhs135), British lamb cutlets (Dhs140) and beef sirloin steak (Dhs148). For the real carnivores, there’s a master roast dinner for Dhs175, which includes slices of all three meats with onion sage stuffing and a choice of sauce on the side.

The London Project, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, from Dhs135. Tel 054 306 1822, thelondonproject.com

McGettigan’s

Price: Dhs100

Irish pub chain McGettigan’s serve up a hearty roast at all Dubai branches – that’s JLT, Souk Madinat and DWTC – for Dhs100, including a house beverage. The roast with all the trimmings is served all day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at JLT and DWTC, while you can get it at Souk Madinat on a Sunday. There are chicken and beef roasts available at all three restaurants, while JLT and Madinat also offer pork.

McGettigans, JLT, JBR and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturday and Sunday, timings vary, Dhs109. mcGettigans.com

Mezzanine

Price: Dhs125

You can order a traditional British roast all weekend long at pretty waterside spot Mezzanine in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Served up every Sunday for a wallet-friendly Dhs125, there’s a choice of either chicken, beef, lamb or cauliflower steak, with all your favourite trimmings – Yorkshire pudding included.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm onwards Sun, Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai, mezzaninedubai.com The Nine Price: from Dhs95 The Nine gastropub has launched its Great British Roast, priced from Dhs95, which is kind of like a roast dinner brunch. Choose from meat-free (Dhs95), roast chicken with herb stuffing (Dhs110), Suffolk pork (Dhs130), roast leg of lamb (Dhs130) or prime ribeye beef (Dhs145) with all the trimmings. Upgrade to include a drinks package of four house drinks for Dhs119, or free-flowing drinks for two hours for Dhs179. The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Sundays, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Phileas Foggs

Price: Dhs125

You’ll find Phileas Fogg’s at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club. It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas so there’s something for everyone. It’s a great spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in. On Sundays, their roast is served all day from noon, with a choice of beef, chicken, pork belly and vegan nut with all the trimmings available for Dhs125.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggsdxb

Reform Social & Grill

Price: From Dhs115

This family-friendly spot in The Lakes serves up a roast dinner every Sunday. There’s a variety of meats on the menu (chicken is priced at Dhs115 while beef is Dhs125), and it’s served up with all the classic English trimmings and lashings of gravy. With views of the lake and a proper pub garden to be enjoyed in the cooler months, you could easily be mistaken for thinking you were in the UK.

The Lakes, Saturdays from 4pm and Sundays from midday, from Dhs115. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

The Rose & Crown

Price: Dhs90

There’s no chance of missing the entrance of this British pub – it’s marked by a big red telephone box. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Rose & Crown offers up two roasts plus a bottle of wine and a bucket of beers for Dhs250 with their Roast & Toast deal – or its Dhs90 for one.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to midnight. Tel: (04) 4370022. roseandcrowndubai.com

The Taphouse

Price: From Dhs99 with a glass of wine

For a hearty roast that doesn’t break the bank, the one at The Taphouse is definitely one to try. Named ‘Nan’s British Roast’, your plate will be piled high with all your favourite trimmings and glistening in gravy. It’s a lovely place to chill on a Sunday afternoon, either out on their relaxing outdoor terrace or indoors whilst the football is on.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. @taphousedubai

