Sponsored: Yeeels Group are the hospitality masterminds behind a trio of must-visit Dubai hotspots…

One thing few cities do as well as Dubai, is its vibrant party dining scene. Pairing gourmet flavours with dancing on tables, it’s a popular formula that has visitors and residents flocking to the city’s hottest spots. And few do it better than Yeeels Group, the award-winning creators behind three of Dubai’s best-loved lively drinking, dining and partying destinations.

Yeeels has established a strong presence in Dubai, bringing its luxurious, avant garde venues to Dubai’s premier hotspots. From the fabulously festive Verde restaurant at Four Seasons Jumeirah, to haute rooftop bar Cou Cou on Palm Jumeirah, and the show-stopping beach club Verde Beach, Yeeels is a major leader in luxury hospitality.

While each of the venues has its own distinct personality and offering, they share a common passion to deliver culinary excellence, luxurious service, and a fabulous party ambience that makes every dinner unforgettable.

So, be sure you add these three unmissable party restaurants to your Dubai bucket list.

Verde Beach

Having spent the last two years shaking up the daytime party scene, Verde Beach is a luxurious day-to-night party destination at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Offering the ultimate mix of thrill and chill, guests are invited to relax in style on sun loungers that gaze towards the picture-perfect Burj Al Arab by day. As the day progresses, tables in the restaurant are a place to get glamorous and let your hair down, with fine fare, fabulous entertainment, and lively DJ sets that will have you dancing on the tables by sunset.

Born in St Tropez, this luxurious beach club and restaurant is an aesthetic ode to St Tropez, with its plush cabanas and rounded sunbeds, shades of cream, white and macrame, and beautifully boho feel.

On the menu, guests can dine on authentic flavours of the Mediterranean, upgraded with a luxurious Dubai touch to please all palates. A sharing menu of Mediterranean delights can be paired with refreshing cocktails, or VIP bottle service for the ultimate afternoon or evening soiree.

Days and nights at Verde Beach are as much about music as they are the drinking, dining, and ambience, so guests can look forward to a calendar of resident DJs and global names dictating the tempo on the decks. Sunset sessions at Verde Beach are not to be missed.

A new event designed for party people takes place in the restaurant every Wednesday night, aptly called Wild. Pairing an a la carte menu with dazzling entertainment, it’s a fabulously luxe night out.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 228 5053, WhatsApp: (0)54 582 0228. @verdebeachdubai

Verde Dubai

Bringing the chic glamour of Paris to Four Seasons Restaurant Village is Verde, the original Yeeels concept in Dubai. A best-in-class destination for fabulously fun nights out, Verde Dubai is a showcase of international flavour, incredible entertainment, and the kind of inviting yet exclusive atmosphere that keeps you partying until the early hours.

On the culinary front, guests can expect a menu inspired by Parisian gastronomy, orchestrated by chef Vincent Fernandes, which combines creativity and innovation with a skilled understanding for flavour. The result is a generous menu that includes signature sharing plates such as roasted snails, king crab salad, truffle pizza and the herb-crusted lamb rack. For dessert, the Verdissimo is a must-try for those looking to add the wow-factor to their Instagram.

There’s entertainment every night of the week, from Champagne shows to live DJ sets, dancers and more. There are also several themed nights, which offer something for everyone, from Monday’s Arabian night, to Wednesday’s popular Decadence dinner party, and Legends on Thursday – an ode to the 80s and 90s.

Verde Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, 7pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 333 8025, WhatsApp: (0)56 825 5028. @verde.dubai

CouCou Rooftop

Glam up for an alfresco, after-hours experience at CouCou Rooftop, taking nights out on Palm Jumeirah to new heights. Set on Level 52 of The Palm Tower this contemporary late-night hangout offers panoramic city vistas, five-star service, and a vibrant party atmosphere.

The grand green marbled bar is a great spot to sip cocktails, or you can sit at the cosy lounges or plush booths and catch up with friends. Don’t worry though, no matter where you sit, you will still be able to soak in those views.

The restaurant and bar is a perfect spot to visit for every occasion, be it a romantic date, drinks with family or friends, or celebrating a milestone. It serves up Mediterranean cuisine and signature cocktails with globally inspired flavours, infused with electric and eccentric ingredients. Signature dishes include milk-fed lamb cutlet with feta mix and aubergine, as well as grilled Mediterranean seabass topped with zucchini and artichoke puree.

But as with all Yeeels destinations, the food and drink is just part of the wow-factor, with the late-night ambience and lively DJ sets happening here most nights of the week what it’s got a regular crowd of glamourous guests flocking for.

A high-energy rooftop playground, come here on Mondays for ‘Opulence’, a sumptuous dinner party featuring live entertainment and stunning Champagne shows. Featuring a rocking DJ set and dancers adorned in dazzling costumes, it’s the ultimate way to kick-off the week in style.

CouCou Rooftop, Level 52, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8pm to 2am. WhatsApp: (0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop