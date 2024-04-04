Sponsored: Make the most of free fitness classes taking place across Abu Dhabi’s favourite alfresco spots.

Let’s face it: we’re probably in the final few weeks of being able to enjoy outdoor workouts. And encouraging residents to make the most of the final two months of alfresco season is Active Parks, a free, community-focused movement turning Abu Dhabi’s leafy green parks and popular outdoor spaces into ideal backdrop for group fitness sessions. Running throughout April and May, this is your sign to get active, meet new people, and be part of a city-wide fun fitness movement.

Whether you’re a fitness pro or looking to live a little healthier, sessions are free-to-attend and open to all abilities. Taking place at 11 locations across the city, classes vary from functional fitness to volleyball, Zumba, basketball, and loads more. With a weekly changing schedule, instant on-site registration for most classes (a handful of classes online with a WhatsApp logo should be pre-booked), and all equipment provided, you simply need to show up, and sweat it out.

The classes

Designed to improve both strength and balance, functional fitness classes taking place across Yas Island, Khalifa City, and Saadiyat Island are hour-long sweat sessions packed with lots of lunges, squats, twisting and lifting, designed to spike your heart rate and shred those calories. Looking to up your endurance on the track? Explore various running classes with top coaches, available in various locations including Al Maryah Island, Zayed Sports City, Hudayriyat Island, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. For something a little more low-tempo, get bendy with yoga or find your zen with a mindful meditation, both offered against the backdrop of one of the world’s finest beaches at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Keen yoga enthusiast? There’s more classes to stretch it out at in Masar Park, KCA. Or if you’re simply looking to up your step count, join any of the walking groups for a stroll around Reem, The Corniche, or Al Ain.

The session timings, locations and classes will change each week, so be sure to head to @activeparksabudhabi for the latest schedule.

The locations

The classes are taking place all over the city, so we’ve handily put the location pins for you below: 

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Zayed Sports City

Hudayriyat Island

AL Marayah Island / Reem Island

Saadiyat Island

Yas Island

Khalifa City A

Mohammed Bin Zayed City

Al Ain

Al Dhafra

@activeparksabudhabi