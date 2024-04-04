A free city-wide fitness movement is taking over Abu Dhabi
Sponsored: Make the most of free fitness classes taking place across Abu Dhabi’s favourite alfresco spots.
Let’s face it: we’re probably in the final few weeks of being able to enjoy outdoor workouts. And encouraging residents to make the most of the final two months of alfresco season is Active Parks, a free, community-focused movement turning Abu Dhabi’s leafy green parks and popular outdoor spaces into ideal backdrop for group fitness sessions. Running throughout April and May, this is your sign to get active, meet new people, and be part of a city-wide fun fitness movement.
Whether you’re a fitness pro or looking to live a little healthier, sessions are free-to-attend and open to all abilities. Taking place at 11 locations across the city, classes vary from functional fitness to volleyball, Zumba, basketball, and loads more. With a weekly changing schedule, instant on-site registration for most classes (a handful of classes online with a WhatsApp logo should be pre-booked), and all equipment provided, you simply need to show up, and sweat it out.
The classes
Designed to improve both strength and balance, functional fitness classes taking place across Yas Island, Khalifa City, and Saadiyat Island are hour-long sweat sessions packed with lots of lunges, squats, twisting and lifting, designed to spike your heart rate and shred those calories. Looking to up your endurance on the track? Explore various running classes with top coaches, available in various locations including Al Maryah Island, Zayed Sports City, Hudayriyat Island, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. For something a little more low-tempo, get bendy with yoga or find your zen with a mindful meditation, both offered against the backdrop of one of the world’s finest beaches at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Keen yoga enthusiast? There’s more classes to stretch it out at in Masar Park, KCA. Or if you’re simply looking to up your step count, join any of the walking groups for a stroll around Reem, The Corniche, or Al Ain.
The session timings, locations and classes will change each week, so be sure to head to @activeparksabudhabi for the latest schedule.
The locations
The classes are taking place all over the city, so we’ve handily put the location pins for you below:
Abu Dhabi Corniche
- West Bay Parking https://maps.app.goo.gl/9QdFuEL6Hvg6LEAq7
- Recreation Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/X8maJi9XAutqfioS6
- Corniche Beach Gate 4 https://maps.app.goo.gl/p2QfE1dqyfuJ1Zir9
- Active Walk https://maps.app.goo.gl/AFEu3yC2G6cX8JtW7
- Corniche Sea Side https://maps.app.goo.gl/mFF5S1dFRKAW4xaq5
- Capital Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/4mACFecNZYX99EuM6
- Al Boom Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/5cK4Ke6EA9VxHY579
Zayed Sports City
- FBMA Academy https://maps.app.goo.gl/9QdFuEL6Hvg6LEAq7
- HARAKA https://maps.app.goo.gl/1AvSMQY31jFSboMb6
- Running Track https://maps.app.goo.gl/Jb7QUtzQnoHJN6bw5
- Zayed Sports City Stadium https://maps.app.goo.gl/gvVazNNhPGxcCiBy8
- Wahat Al Karama (Grand Mosque Run) – https://maps.app.goo.gl/eNmEyh5U2VuWjZ3q9
Hudayriyat Island
- 321Sport https://maps.app.goo.gl/QfF3FJCRKt6otnWYA
- Calisthenics Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/Us7ZevKEiok7CKfd6
- Abu Dhabi Cycling Club https://maps.app.goo.gl/7yQ9WfzFWH63smjT8
AL Marayah Island / Reem Island
- ACTIVE https://maps.app.goo.gl/QLFH6xUySd65ykVf7
- Al Fay Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/cE2S4LvnvG122JYM9
- Reem Central Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/3tAWGBANzVewMb4cA
Saadiyat Island
Yas Island
Khalifa City A
- Khalifa Square https://maps.app.goo.gl/Nksq3zsjARthvzmi9
- Masar Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/X9u9cNe2oEAjaQ9g9
Mohammed Bin Zayed City
- Al Wahah Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/suFrCWUiH8neS1Y67
- Al Surour Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/fLa3kodbgChCv44XA
Al Ain
- Al Ain Rugby Club https://maps.app.goo.gl/2Zz7gAkeN9GXuLPn8
- Al Wadi Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/e3JeW9hcsZFdL5799
- Towayya Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/29i3HdEbZ34QWAvy8?g_st=iw
- The Fitness Connection – https://maps.app.goo.gl/eu9QbDbZBLRBdAT79
- Al Jahili Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/HLdYzwzjyabfBtdRA
Al Dhafra
- Madinat Zayed Park https://g.co/kgs/YL5Lth2
- Marabiaa https://g.co/kgs/9Bnvwfu