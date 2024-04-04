Sponsored: Make the most of free fitness classes taking place across Abu Dhabi’s favourite alfresco spots.

Let’s face it: we’re probably in the final few weeks of being able to enjoy outdoor workouts. And encouraging residents to make the most of the final two months of alfresco season is Active Parks, a free, community-focused movement turning Abu Dhabi’s leafy green parks and popular outdoor spaces into ideal backdrop for group fitness sessions. Running throughout April and May, this is your sign to get active, meet new people, and be part of a city-wide fun fitness movement.

Whether you’re a fitness pro or looking to live a little healthier, sessions are free-to-attend and open to all abilities. Taking place at 11 locations across the city, classes vary from functional fitness to volleyball, Zumba, basketball, and loads more. With a weekly changing schedule, instant on-site registration for most classes (a handful of classes online with a WhatsApp logo should be pre-booked), and all equipment provided, you simply need to show up, and sweat it out.

The classes

Designed to improve both strength and balance, functional fitness classes taking place across Yas Island, Khalifa City, and Saadiyat Island are hour-long sweat sessions packed with lots of lunges, squats, twisting and lifting, designed to spike your heart rate and shred those calories. Looking to up your endurance on the track? Explore various running classes with top coaches, available in various locations including Al Maryah Island, Zayed Sports City, Hudayriyat Island, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. For something a little more low-tempo, get bendy with yoga or find your zen with a mindful meditation, both offered against the backdrop of one of the world’s finest beaches at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Keen yoga enthusiast? There’s more classes to stretch it out at in Masar Park, KCA. Or if you’re simply looking to up your step count, join any of the walking groups for a stroll around Reem, The Corniche, or Al Ain.

The session timings, locations and classes will change each week, so be sure to head to @activeparksabudhabi for the latest schedule.

The locations

The classes are taking place all over the city, so we’ve handily put the location pins for you below:

Abu Dhabi Corniche

West Bay Parking https://maps.app.goo.gl/9QdFuEL6Hvg6LEAq7

Recreation Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/X8maJi9XAutqfioS6

Corniche Beach Gate 4 https://maps.app.goo.gl/p2QfE1dqyfuJ1Zir9

Active Walk https://maps.app.goo.gl/AFEu3yC2G6cX8JtW7

Corniche Sea Side https://maps.app.goo.gl/mFF5S1dFRKAW4xaq5

Capital Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/4mACFecNZYX99EuM6

Al Boom Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/5cK4Ke6EA9VxHY579

Zayed Sports City

FBMA Academy https://maps.app.goo.gl/9QdFuEL6Hvg6LEAq7

HARAKA https://maps.app.goo.gl/1AvSMQY31jFSboMb6

Running Track https://maps.app.goo.gl/Jb7QUtzQnoHJN6bw5

Zayed Sports City Stadium https://maps.app.goo.gl/gvVazNNhPGxcCiBy8

Wahat Al Karama (Grand Mosque Run) – https://maps.app.goo.gl/eNmEyh5U2VuWjZ3q9

Hudayriyat Island

321Sport https://maps.app.goo.gl/QfF3FJCRKt6otnWYA

Calisthenics Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/Us7ZevKEiok7CKfd6

Abu Dhabi Cycling Club https://maps.app.goo.gl/7yQ9WfzFWH63smjT8

AL Marayah Island / Reem Island

ACTIVE https://maps.app.goo.gl/QLFH6xUySd65ykVf7

Al Fay Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/cE2S4LvnvG122JYM9

Reem Central Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/3tAWGBANzVewMb4cA

Saadiyat Island

Yas Island

Arena Plaza https://maps.app.goo.gl/sACJZcrzvwqgb3TR9?g_st=iwb

Khalifa City A

Khalifa Square https://maps.app.goo.gl/Nksq3zsjARthvzmi9

Masar Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/X9u9cNe2oEAjaQ9g9

Mohammed Bin Zayed City

Al Wahah Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/suFrCWUiH8neS1Y67

Al Surour Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/fLa3kodbgChCv44XA

Al Ain

Al Ain Rugby Club https://maps.app.goo.gl/2Zz7gAkeN9GXuLPn8

Al Wadi Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/e3JeW9hcsZFdL5799

Towayya Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/29i3HdEbZ34QWAvy8?g_st=iw

The Fitness Connection – https://maps.app.goo.gl/eu9QbDbZBLRBdAT79

Al Jahili Park https://maps.app.goo.gl/HLdYzwzjyabfBtdRA

Al Dhafra

Madinat Zayed Park https://g.co/kgs/YL5Lth2

Marabiaa https://g.co/kgs/9Bnvwfu

@activeparksabudhabi