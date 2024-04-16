Have you spotted any of them?

Last year, the Abu Dhabi Department Of Culture And Tourism (DCT) launched the Modern Heritage Building Plaque Programme which aims to shine a spotlight on several cultural and historical sites in the capital.

The sites selected are all recognised as playing a big part in the emirate’s cultural heritage and will be a top priority for maintenance and rehabilitation.

The installation began in February 2024 with the first plaque gracing the walls of the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi in Qasr Al Hosn. It was the first of 62 modern heritage sites identified by DCT.

And in April 2024, DCT shared a video of more plaques being installed across various sites in the capital.

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has recognized over 60 modern heritage sites, commemorating them with honorary plaques. These efforts underscore our responsibility as a community to protect and preserve them for future generations. pic.twitter.com/iGOEqexLXm — Abu Dhabi Culture (@AbuDhabiCulture) April 15, 2024

The list not only includes cultural and heritage landmarks, but hotels, buildings, mosques, shopping districts, parks and more. Even a taxi terminal stand, fire station, school and hospital sits on the list.

Some of the sites include Al Maqta Conservation Area, The National Theatre, The Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort – Abu Dhabi Corniche Omairah Building, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Tower, Old Al Ain Gold Souk, Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal and Taxi Stand, Al Manhal Palace, Former Al Jazeera Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Sports City, Liwa Rest House and more. You can find the whole list here.

Speaking on the programme, His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT – Abu Dhabi said, “The iconic buildings recognised as modern heritage sites are integral to Abu Dhabi’s cultural fabric, reflecting our rich heritage and evolution. Therefore, it is our mission to safeguard and promote these landmarks and we commemorate the first step in our journey as we highlight and protect Abu Dhabi’s modern heritage sites for future generations.”

Images: Abu Dhabi Department Of Culture And Tourism and supplied