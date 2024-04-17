Unsung heroes on the capital’s island circuit…

Yes, we can’t wait for clearer days in Abu Dhabi and in the UAE. That said, did you know the capital city is a collection of 200 islands? Which means, you wouldn’t need to drive longer than a few minutes to spot a stretch of sandy beaches and azure waters here.

Here’s a rundown of Abu Dhabi’s most fun islands that will have you giving in to your escapist tendencies:

Sir Bani Yas Island



Why you should go

While this one will require you to load up the car and get on the highway for a good 250km out of the capital city, take it from us when we say there are innumerable reasons you should visit Sir Bani Yas Island. Ask someone who’s been, and chances are they’ll tell you about all the amazing wildlife you can see, with species such as cheetah, Arabian oryx, giraffes and others native to the region making an appearance. If you’re on the lookout for an African-safari style experience in the comfort of the capital, this really is it.

What’s there to do

But that’s not all, nature-wise or otherwise. Beautiful beaches, idyllic mangroves and countless photo opps make Sir Bani Yas Island the ideal weekend getaway, when you’re looking for a change of scene with friends or family. A ton of adventurous activities are also in store, as you can trade in your car keys for a horseback ride, a refreshing walk through the mangroves, biking, hiking, and water-based activities like kayaking. Speaking of which, the Sir Bani Yas Island, Desert Island Watersports Centre offers sailing lessons and scenic cruises in waters that house unique marine species native to the region. If you want to get deeper underwater than snorkelling will let you, sign up for a diving expedition, and you can even get PADI-certified.

How to get there

Drive to the Jebel Dhanna Port in Al Dhanna City, about two hours from the Abu Dhabi city centre, from where you can take the ferry to Sir Bani Yas Island.

Lulu Island

Why you should go

With natural beauty to savour and recreational activities aplenty for you to enjoy, Lulu Island is the perfect blend of serenity and thrills. This 1050-acre island escape, spanning from the Abu Dhabi breakwater to Mina Zayed, is accessible by private boat. Lulu Island is special because it includes sprawling public beaches, family-friendly parks, and even a a free train service that will have you touring the island. If seclusion and privacy is what you seek, you won’t be disappointed is this is Lulu Island’s USP.

What’s there to do

This really is the classic Abu Dhabi island escape. Engage in a healthy mix of relaxing, yet thrilling activities such as swimming, sunbathing, kayaking and paddle-boarding. If you plan to visit with the family, the island’s many playgrounds and open spaces make it a great spot for a day out. With gorgeous views of the capital city, recreational opportunities, luxury experiences, and a boredom-busting catalogue of activities, this is one for your list. A Dhs15 entry fee means Lulu Island is fun, private, and affordable for everyone, and to up the family-friendly factor, children under 5 enter for free.

How to get there

Get to the Abu Dhabi corniche and hop on a private boat from Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, available 8am to 8pm, daily.

Dalma Island

Why you should go

While we’ve said plenty about island escapes that pack in thrills and activities, Dalma Island is quite the opposite. Serene, quiet and culture-heavy, its allure lies in its sanctity and scenery. This is reportedly one of the oldest settlements in the UAE, and one of the Arabian Gulf’s greatest historical pearl-diving centres. It speaks volumes about the emirate, and the country’s rich maritime heritage.

What’s there to do

For those of you that love a good dose of culture and heritage, Dalma Island is just the place. Spend a weekend rolling back the years as you immerse yourself in the grandeur of Emirati culture, taking a tour of attractions such as the Al Meraikhi House, which now operates as a museum. The island is also home to numerous mosques, such as the Al Dawsari Mosque, Al Muhannadi Mosque and the Al Muraikhi Mosque, all built in the 19th and 20th centuries. Big nature fan? You won’t miss out on any of the your favourite island activities, with pristine beaches playing host to sunbathers, picnickers, snorkelers and divers. You can also hop on a fishing dhow with local fishermen and explore one of the oldest activities in the region, before the fresh catch makes its way to the island’s restaurants that serve popular traditional dishes.

How to get there

Get to Jebel Dhanna Port by road (two hours from Abu Dhabi city centre), and take the ferry to Dalma Island, available 7 am to 7pm daily.

Hudayriyat Island

Why you should go

While some of the other amazing island escapes we’ve already discussed are a good few hours away from the city, here’s a tremendous option for when you don’t want to be battling city traffic for longer than 20 minutes on a good day. Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s adventure hub, boasts the Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, and developers MODON bring attractions such as the Circuit X skate park, splash park and OCR Obstacle Course to you. You’re also spoiled for choice with endless attractions such as their bike routes (that’ve even hosted events like HERO Abu Dhabi), their parks, the public beaches and an overwater cycling track.

What’s there to do

We might’ve already touched upon this, but that’s because Hudayriyat Island is just that: an urban oasis packed with things to do. It doesn’t matter whether you’re down there for the weekend, long weekend, or even a week, chances are you’ll need to make a trip or five back, to go through their entire catalogue of activities. With Surf Abu Dhabi set to open anytime now, the most advanced artificial wave facility in the world underscores Hudayriyat’s standing as the capital’s adventure, leisure and entertainment hub. Book yourself a nice stay at the Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, whose brand new villas and overwater housing options will have you living in the lap of luxury amid glittering waters. But that is a whole different conversation, one you can read more about in our staycaytion review when you flip through the pages of last month’s issue of What’s On Abu Dhabi. Check it out here, on Page 66.

How to get there

Easy. It’s a quick drive from the Abu Dhabi city centre, and once you get to Al Bateen beach, drive on over the Hudayriyat Bridge.

Intrigued? Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the best things to do around town.