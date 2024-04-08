Perfect for leafy green strolls this Eid…

Looking to get out and enjoy some fresh air while you still can in the capital? Just in time for the long Eid break, some 21 parks have opened in Abu Dhabi, ideal for family days out.

The parks are all spread across Khalifa City, and have been designed with all ages and passions in mind. In some, you’ll find play areas and sports facilities, perfect for children to enjoy hours of fun in the sun. The outdoor activities on offer include padel, volleyball and badminton courts, plus areas for cricket and parkour. There’s also full and semi-basketball courts and a football pitch. Adding to the inclusivity, two of the parks have specially designed play areas for people of determination.

The new parks will also feature seating and gathering spaces to relax and enjoy the open air, and barbecue areas for getting together with friends, where you can grill your own lunch or dinner.

There’s also areas for those with four-legged friends to let their pets off the leash and roam free in the outdoors.

While a further 21 parks is already an impressive addition – there’s lots more to come. By the end of 2024, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) aims to open some 150 new parks and green spaces, as well as enhancing many of the existing parks, as they seek to continue improving the wellbeing of residents in the capital.

Happy strolling…