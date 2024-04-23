Good vibes, better views…

There’s (almost) never a bad time to take in a nice terrace view when you’re out and about in the capital, and busy enjoying its many fabulous restaurant concepts. In that spirit, here’s a cool list of the best restaurant terraces you should check out in the emirate, with a few more days of (hopefully) nice weather available.

Here are 10 restaurant terraces you should check out in Abu Dhabi.

LPM Restaurant and Bar Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐏𝐌 𝐀𝐛𝐮 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢 🇦🇪 (@lpmabudhabi)

LPM Restaurant and Bar in Abu Dhabi has just reopened its doors after a classy new makeover, and the polished terrace absolutely takes the cake. Indulge in their beloved creations, creative cocktails, and attentive service as you enjoy the new decor, riveting art, a wonderful waterfall feature on the terrace and rustic, yet elegant notes reminiscent of the coastal villages and countryside of the French Riviera.

LPM Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12.30am, Friday 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 1am, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Mika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

One of Abu Dhabi’s relaxed new terraces Yas Marina, brings elegant dining, Mediterranean classics, and culinary elegance to the dining table seven days a week. With a business lunch, Riviera brunch and everything in between to explore, enjoy signature specials with stunning views of Yas Marina when you dine here. Look out for rumbling jets and sprawling yachts, it’s all there.

Mika, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to midnight, Sat and Sun noon to 1am. Tel: (0) 56 433 1422, @mika.abudhabi

La Cocinna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

When you’re done drinking in those pristine views of mesmerising waters and golden sands on this island paradise that is Hudayriat, you can enjoy a delicious selection of eats at Bab Al Nojoum’s contemporary specialty fine-dining restaurant, La Cocinna, as you dig into Latin-Spanish offerings and enjoy the uninterrupted views you came for (and will never want to get away from).

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 691 0200. @babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Hidden Bar

One of the capital’s finest terraces is at Hidden Bar, at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Whether you’re heading over for post-work drinks, a leisurely catch up or to get uninterrupted views of fireworks in the capital, you’re in the right place. As well, watch out for their periodic events that has them hosting industry experts and mixologists for shows like none other. Hidden Bar, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 6pm to 3am, Sat and Sun 6pm to 4am. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi African Lounge View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi) The Flamingo Collection by the Tashas Group debuted in the UAE capital exactly six months ago, and Abu Dhabi’s own jaw-dropping version of a dreamy African safari includes a terrific terrace that will let you soak in the outdoor grandeur of Al Maryah Island. Expertly-crafted cocktails, savoury bites and shareable plates make this a must-visit in the capital. African Lounge, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sun 12:00pm to 11:15pm. Tel:(0)2675 9302, @african_lounge Cafe Milano View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Milano Abu Dhabi (@cafemilanoae) Voyage through a scrumptious feast inspired by Italy’s many regions when you dine at Cafe Milano. Franco Nuschese’s brainchild, which has set up shop here at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, serves up Italian classics such as the Tonno di Tonnara, Mulinciani Alla Norma, Arancini Alla Siciliana, and the Cannoli de Ricotta. Couple that with endless views of the Al Maryah Canal, and this is a terrace you don’t want to miss. Café Milano, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sundays 12pm to 4pm, Dhs240 soft, Dhs340 house. Tel: (0)2 333 2222. @cafemilanoae Kamoon Marvellous Middle Eastern eat, Kamoon at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana serves up aromatic flavours via a plethora of inventive Middle Eastern dishes. While you dig into those, grab a seat against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea on their beautiful terrace, as you let lovely Levantine flavours play host in the company of some of the most recognisable structures on Abu Dhabi’s iconic skyline. Kamoon, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)2 657 0000. @kamoonrestaurant Finz View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finz Restaurant | Abu Dhabi (@finz_abudhabi) Want more gorgeous views of Al Maryah island as you savour irreplaceable seafood delights? Finz serves up all that and more at the Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi. The latter also happens to be the Rotana group’s first opening from way back in 1993. Finz, Beach Rotana, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)2 697 9000. @finz_abudhabi Ting Irie Caribbean flavours, dancehall beats and fabulous views of Mamsha Al Saadiyat are the order of the day here. They also have an interesting programming of themed nights, so it’s never a bad time to head over and experience a truly unique dining experience on their al fresco terrace. Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 886 7786. @tingirieauh Crafty Fox View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi) This relaxed gastropub is all about the laid-back vibes on Yas Island, and while you can enjoy a game of pool or take in your favourite game on their dozen screens, the outdoor terrace is why you’ll want to visit. Enjoy superb views of their greens, and of Yas Island as you tuck into bar bites, refreshing cocktails and more. Crafty Fox, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6.30am to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 404 3000, @craftyfox.yaslinks

Media: Unsplash, What’s On archive, Instagram