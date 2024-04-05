You can get a taste…

Making his way to Zero Gravity, Tyga will be live on stage on Friday, April 19 for a performance unlike any other.

Get ready for an evening of Loco Contigo, as the rapper Tyga graces our shores this April. If you don’t know who Tyga is, other than being an ex of the Kar-Jenner clan. He is known for some pretty banging songs such as Ayy Macarena, Taste, and Chosen. He has also worked alongside artists including Ty Dolla $ign, J Balvin, and Doja Cat.

Tickets are already on sale here and start from as little as Dhs199. Sink your toes into the sand and get ready for a concert that will set the tone for April.

Also to look forward to

There are plenty of incredible artists, performances and concerts taking place in Dubai this April.

As part of the opening, of SKY2.0 on Saturday, April 13 is Arabic star Abu. He is known for his hit track 3 Daqat which has taken nightclubs and DJ sets by storm. The following weekend, the superclub will welcome iconic British rapper, Central Cee.

Heading to the Coca-Cola Arena on April 19 for a performance from the Australian sensation The Kid Laroi. April 20, you can catch us at the Dubai Tennis Stadium for a performance from the throwback icons B*Witched.

Need more of a reason to party in April? Elrow will be back for one night of incredible music from none other than Fisher and he will be performing at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on April 13.

Need another throwback – We’ve got you covered because Boyz II Men are also performing at the Coca-Cola Arena at the end of the month on April 28.

Taking place in May, on May 4 is none other than pop star Jason Derulo. He will be at the Coca-Cola Arena tickets are now on sale.

Tyga at Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street, April 19, tickets from Dhs199. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied and social