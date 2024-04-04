Sponsored: Mediterranean flavour, Balearic spirit, and five-star Dubai spirit meet for the ultimate day-to-night destination…

A vibrant Balearic beauty on Dubai’s beach club scene, Tagomago stands out from the crowd thanks to its signature pink and orange decor, sparkling swimming pool built into the rocks, and breezy White Isle spirit that captures the essence of Ibiza.

At the base of Palm Jumeirah, this breezy seaside spot is all about bringing the allure of the Balearics to Dubai, through long, leisurely lunches, fun-filled days by the beach, and cocktails with your toes in the sand. A beach bar, restaurant, pool, and beach experience, it’s an all-encompassing spot designed to suit a wealth of occasions.

When dining, guests can look forward to a curated menu that puts Mediterranean flavour centre stage. Whether it’s relaxed dining on your lounger at the beach, light bites at the chiringuito bar, or grilled dishes – from catch of the day to signature paella – served in the main restaurant, authentic flavours and fresh ingredients are the stars of the show.

There’s so many ways to enjoy Tagomago, and the destination has been designed to offer something for everyone. For dipping between the beach and the sparkling Arabian Gulf, families are welcome to book passes to the beach, priced at Dhs150 for adults and Dhs100 for children (aged five to 13) through the week. On weekends, rates are Dhs200 for adults and Dhs150 for children aged five to 13 for entry only.

Those looking for a more luxe day of tan topping, can book a bed at the adults-only pool, a recent addition to the leisure offering at Tagomago that’s been built onto the rocks. Here, pool passes cost Dhs200 during the week and Dhs250 on weeeknds, non-redeemable.

Tagomago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, beach and pool 10am to sunset, restaurant and beach bar 12pm to 1am, pool access for adults aged 16 and over. tagomago.ae