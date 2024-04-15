Clear a space on your bookshelf…

Bibliophiles, brace yourself. Your TBR pile is about to get a lot longer because there is a huge book sale taking place in Dubai this week.

Taking place at Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road, you can pick up books with discounts going up to 75 per cent. The sale lasts for only five days from Wednesday, April 17 to 21, 2024. The sale begins at 10am and closes at 10pm at night, so you have plenty of time to go and visit.

What can you expect at the book sale?

Well, a lot of books of course. The event page has stated that visitors can expect over 60,000 titles on sale at the event.

While we love a preloved book sale, the books here are all new, so you’ll love the feel of the crisp new pages in your hand as you enjoy your choice of page-turner.

There will be books available for the whole family, so even if you don’t find something for yourself, you may find something that your loved one would just adore. And it won’t break the bank.

There will be a vast selection of genres, from fiction to non-fiction, mystery to romance, classic novels to history and everything in between.

Top tip: keep your eyes peeled during the sale, because you’re also bound to find some of the latest titles and best sellers.

There is no entry fee to check out the book sale, but… if you register in advance here, you can get an additional five per cent off. You’re welcome.

Do note, the discount can’t be used in conjunction with any other offers.

Times Square Center Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai, April 17 to 21, 10am to 10pm, @timessquaredxb

Images: Unsplash and supplied