Sponsored: A lush escape within the city…

Love Eugène Eugène? Dining at this stunning brasserie on the second floor of the Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is a treat in itself. However, if you’re a fan of brunch, you’re in for a treat.

Held every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, Eugène Eugène’s Greenhouse Brunch provides a great lush escape from the city within the city.

Here, nature meets indulgence, and within the warm and lush ambience, guests will enjoy a buffet with sharing starters and desserts. Have a favourite dish on the brasserie’s menu? A number of a la carte main courses will be available for you to order.

What’s On the menu?

On the main course menu, you can choose from roasted beef or roasted half chicken with mashed potatoes, baked salmon with mustard sauce, moules frites (mussels and French fries) and more.

While you dine, there will be live music to set the weekend mood.

Prices for the brunch’s non-alcoholic package is Dhs310. You will get a selection of soft drinks, juices, a selection of tea and coffee, and mocktails. Want house drinks? It will cost you Dhs410 per person and for premium beverages, it’s Dhs610 per person. You will be able to brunch for three-hours.

Eugène Eugène is by Rikas Group, the hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi, so you know it has to be good. And for those who want to dine here over lunch, take note, Eugène Eugène also walked away with the award for best business lunch at our What’s On Dubai Awards 2024.

Don’t forget to book on 04 379 8963 or book@eugeneeugene.ae

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, every Sun, 12pm to 4pm (three hour package), Dhs310 soft, Dhs410 house and Dhs610 premium, Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Images: Eugene Eugene