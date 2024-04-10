Plenty of fun for the little ones…

Want to add a pop of fun to your long break? Festival Plaza is once again hosting the Bubbles and Balloons Festival which will take place for only five days this month.

Running from Wednesday, April 10 to 14, the whole family can head to the mall and enjoy this five-day fair created for the little ones.

Here’s what to expect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

A highlight and one we are sure will be a popular photo spot, will be the dragon balloon sculpture. It is made using more than a whopping 30,000 balloons.

Besides this, there will be several workshops the little ones can partake in – centred around balloons. Internationally renowned artists will lead the workshops so you’re sure to walk home with something cool.

Some of the ‘celebrities’ at the workshop you can expect to see include Mr Balloonatic who is famously known as he holds a Guinness World Record for the Largest Minifigure, and the Largest 3D Fractal made using modelling balloons.

There’s also Doctor Bob who pioneered the UK’s first public balloon art festival in 2011. He walked away with the prize of the Large Balloon Sculpture Competition at the Balloon Arts Convention in Italy.

Colin Miles and Denise van Dooren who have also snapped up a number of awards will be participating in the workshops.

Besides this, there will also be live shows, including a show hosted by Pop the Bubbleman who combines science with fun to teach his audience the art of bubble-making.

Strolling around the mall? Keep your eyes peeled for different balloon characters meeting and greeting shoppers.

Find the schedule here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Festival Plaza (@dubaifestivalplaza)

Festival Plaza is part of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate and hosts a number of events throughout the year. Stay tuned to @dubaifestivalplaza for all updates.

Bubbles and Balloons Festival, Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai, 1pm to 9.30pm until April 10 to 14, free entry, Tel: (800) 332. @dubaifestivalplaza

Images: What’s On and Supplied

