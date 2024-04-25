Alexa, play it’s gonna be me by NSYNC…

We are speedily approaching the halfway mark of 2024 – against most of our wills. However, in the wise words of one Justin Timberlake, it’s gonna be May and that means another month of incredible things to do in Dubai. May represents the coming of the sticky summer but thankfully, and not to jinx it – it seems like we’re holding out on the hotter months for now.

Here are all the epic things to do in Dubai this May.

*Sings* Jason Derulo

When: Saturday, May 4

No stranger to Dubai the IT Girl, Take You Dancing, and Jalebi Baby singing superstar will be making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena for a typically raucous pop extravaganza. This will be part of the Earth Soul music festival. Tickets are still on sale and start from Dhs199.

Viva La Frida

When: May 8 to 31

Finally some female representation at Theatre of Digital Art. ToDA will be hosting an exhibition highlighting the famous and iconic, as well as turbulent life of Frida Kahlo. The 360º art exhibition will explore the spectacular life of the artist through her surrealist art style.

World, hold on, in the desert

When: Saturday, May 4

Head out for a desert groove as Bob Sinclair headlines a custom-built stage at Sonara Camp on Saturday May 4. This unique desert DJ set invites guests to either book the dinner experience – complete with a three-course sharing meal in the restaurant before the gig, or the lounge experience, where you head directly to the stage-side seating to drink, dine and dance along to the show. Prices start from Dhs1,500 for the dinner (adults) or Dhs500 for the dinner (young adults aged 14 to 20). Lounge seating starts from Dhs1,200 for adults and Dhs500 for young adults (aged 14 to 20).

Bamboleo, Bamboleia

When: Thursday, May 2

Making their way to the Dubai Opera are the fast moving, guitar string-plucking, music industry royalty – the Gipsy Kings. They are a rhythmic musical group who have graced us with iconic tracks such as Bamboleo, Volare, Djobi Djoba and countless other incredible hits.

Loco contigo

When: Friday, May 10

Taking to the Zero Gravity stage on May 10, get ready for an evening of Loco Contigo. If you don’t know who Tyga is, other than being an ex of the Kar-Jenner clan, he is known for some pretty banging songs such as Ayy Macarena, Taste, and Chosen. He has also worked alongside artists including Ty Dolla $ign, J Balvin, and Doja Cat.

You stole my map

When: May 11 to 13

Sometimes, long after a movie is over, it’s the film’s score which sticks in your head. And we all have our favourites. These iconic tracks are created by some of the world’s well-known composers and no matter how great your sound system is, hearing it live takes your experience to a whole different level. Enter Dubai Opera, bringing you three days with three iconic films backed by the Armenian State Symphony and the Dubai Festival Chorus who will play for you live as you watch the film. The three films showcased are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Star Wars: A New Hope and Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid. Tickets can be purchased here. Prices per film start from Dhs275. Book your tickets here.

Bluntly put

When: Friday, May 24

Parent-pop maestro James Blunt, best known for hits like Goodbye My Lover, Bonfire Heart, and You’re Beautiful, will land in Dubai as part of his new album tour Who We Used To Be. Blunt will have us all belting out gushy ballads at the top of our lungs at the Coca-Cola Arena with entry priced from Dhs150.

The scariest creature in the wood

When: Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19

Aha oho tracks in the snow! Who’s is this trail and where does it go? Head into the deep dark woods with an enchanting West End adaptation of Julia Donaldson book, The Gruffalo’s Child. Expect songs, laughs and fun when this hits Theatre by QE2. Dhs135.

It wasn’t him

When: Saturday, May 11

Shaggy and Blackstreet are performing at the Coca-Cola Arena. Reggae legend Shaggy is known for iconic hits including It Wasn’t Me, and Boombastic. He’s joined by the iconic R&B group Blackstreet known for No Diggity, and Don’t Leave Me. Tickets from Dhs199.

When I grow up, I want to be famous

When: Sunday, May 12

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and rapper T.I. are set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena next month. Taking place on Sunday, May 12, this will be the first time that pop icon Nicole Scherzinger and Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I. have headlined together. Nicole Scherzinger rose to fame as the lead singer of the pop supergroup Pussycat Dolls, who put out some of the noughties best-loved pop girl band anthems, like Don’t Cha, Stickwitu and Buttons. After the group disbanded, Scherzinger continued to put her incredible vocals into a successful solo career. Hip-hop artist T.I, who performed alongside Sean Paul in December 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena, makes his Dubai return on May 12. He is known for hits including Live Your Life, Bring em Out, and All That She Wrote. Throughout his multi-decade music career, he has worked alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake, Eminem and T-Pain.

Circling back

When: Friday, May 24

South Africa’s Prime Circle are making their way to JBR’s amazing beach club/live music venue – Bla Bla. Guests can expect a sample of their six brand new tracks, alongside classics such as She Always Gets What She Wants, and Innocence. Tickets from Dhs199.

Eats and beats on the beach

When: Until Sunday, May 5

Everyone’s favourite sand-top dining pop-up, e& Beach Canteen returns to Jumeirah as part of the Dubai Food Festival. It’s not just food though, there’s live entertainment, exciting activities and little ones can run riot in the kids zone while you sink your toes in the sand/grass.

An artsy world

When: May 14 and 15

Sir Wilfred Thesiger’s photographs of the UAE take centre stage at this exhibition hosted by the Arabian Gallery in collaboration with Art in Space – a digital art space in Downtown Dubai. The British explorer famously lived with the Bedouins for five years which he eternalised through the photographs you will witness in this immersive exhibition.

The black run

When: Sunday, May 19

Get snow-suited and moon-booted to run a few laps around Ski Dubai for the Snow Run. Runners at the ready, this is the perfect opportunity to train in the sort of adverse running conditions we’ll otherwise never see in Dubai. Offering 3k and 5k routes, Ski Dubai is being transformed into a winter wonder gym where you can battle it out one-on-one or as a team on the slopes. Registration starts from Dhs94.50.

Animals at Atlantis

When: Saturday, May 11

One of the biggest DJs in the industry, Martin Garrix will be making his way to Atlantis, The Palm for an epic open-air gig as we mark the return of Atlantis Live – a series of live music concerts that take place at the resort. Tickets start from Dhs399. We’ll see you there.

